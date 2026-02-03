Nicki Minaj has been airing her political beliefs more than ever lately. According to her, this is simply because she's felt a calling to do so. In an upcoming episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, the femcee opened up about her decision to get more involved, revealing that it's part of what she feels like she was put here to do.

“You know what, Katie? I think that people’s steps are aligned. I used to always tell people this when I was growing up, I had this strong premonition my whole life that I had a second job to do. And this was, by the way, before I even made it in rap,” she explained. “Something inside of me just told me I would have another thing to do. The first time I said it out loud or texted it was during the last campaign, the presidential campaign, this last one."

Nicki continued, claiming to have made predictions that ultimately came true. “I saw something…and I also said, this, all of this is making me want to get into politics,” she said. “So the last thing that really did it was…the presidential campaign, and knowing that I could help because the things that I was saying, it was happening."

Nicki Minaj On The Katie Miller Podcast

“The things I was saying were coming to fruition," she added. "And so it made me think, oh, this is probably, this is easy. I mean, if it’s this easy, then maybe I should do it."

Nicki went on to mention an incident that took place a few months ago, though she didn't share many details.