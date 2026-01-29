Nicki Minaj's Proud Support Of Donald Trump Is Dividing The Barbz

While some folks are staying Nicki Minaj die-hards, others are starting drop out of the Barbz fan camp as her support of Donald Trump continues. As a result, there's a clear rift within the femcee's fan base, one that's stuck together even through some low points for their queen. But this appears to be the one that's breaking the camel's back, so to speak.

TMZ has a first-hand account of this after hosting a "TMZ Live" earlier today. Two members of the Barbz joined their show and argued their respective takes on Nicki's Trump fandom.

Blair Thompson is someone who's backing out citing what he says are inconsistences in her recent messages to the public. He believes that Minaj has turned her back on the groups of people that have staunchly defended her. Whether that be Black people, or subsets within the LGBTQ+ community, Blair claims the superstar is betraying all of them, but also herself.

Conversely, Tre or "Tre The Entertainer," says that he isn't going anywhere and is going to stick by Nicki. While stating that he's been a Barb since he was 13 and is now 30, he says that as he's aged, he's realized people's opinions can change. Within that same train of thought, Tre states that he too is supporter of Donald Trump now. Moreover, he says that he's separating the art from the artist.

Is Nicki Minaj A U.S. Citizen?

In response, Blair urges Tre to speak with his friends within the LGBTQ+ community and see what they have to say about her words and actions. Additionally, he criticized Minaj for taking the easy route to achieving U.S. citizenship with the Trump Gold Card. He also believes Nicki is "bitter" and "insecure," pointing to her beefs with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B as evidence.

Speaking of that card though, the hitmaker showed it off on her X account. It costs a pretty penny of a non-refundable $1 million. That payment goes to the United States Treasury and grants successful applicants permanent residency as a as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder.