Nicki Minaj has made a lot more enemies than friends since hopping on the Donald Trump bandwagon. Figures like Don Lemon, Chelsea Handler, Dr. Umar, and Uncle Luke are just a few names that have criticized how she's been moving. But fellow femcee Foxy Brown is seemingly extending a peaceful hand out to her amid all of the backlash.
Caught by Live Bitez, the "Get Me Home" rapper was in the comments of an Instagram post where a man supports Nicki's bold political stance. Brown appears to be in agreement as she writes back, "FINALLY! [three fire emojis] INTELLIGENCE IS PARAMOUNT!"
Other commenters quickly assumed that she was team Nicki and Trump and immediately pounced on her in the process. "@foxybrown they got to you too???" one disappointed fan replies. Another flat-out disrespects Brown saying, "that bih broke."
Netizens in the Live Bitez comments are equally frustrated and turned off by Brown's purported allegiance to Trump's presidency. "FOXY BROWN! Gonna blow wherever the wind blows lol." "Foxy been lame for a minute.....she won't even show her face publicly.... [laughing emoji]." "Foxy been sniffing Nicki butt since she was going at it with Kim that’s a follower nextttt," a few of the replies read.
Nicki Minaj Gets Trump Gold Card
Others are coming to both Nicki and Foxy's defense though, arguing that not all Black people have to vote Democrat if they don't want to. For example, this user types, "People especially Black people think that all Black people have to be Democrats. Newsflash we’re Americans and we can vote for whoever we want to vote for."
Overall, Nicki's unwavering support for the Conservative party has caused uproars in the spheres of politics and rap. It's been especially difficult to deal with, especially for some of her own fans, as she was nowhere near pro-Trump during his previous campaigns.
But a switch was flipped within these last several months as she's been attending Republican events like the Turning Point USA AmFest late last year. Or even more recently, she was seen speaking alongside the POTUS about his new investment accounts initiative for babies born in the U.S.
Around that same time, Nicki acquired her Trump Gold Card, a piece of identification that now makes her a citizen of the United States. It expedites the entire process and makes successful applicants as citizens under the EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder classification.