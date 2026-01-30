Mike Dean Confirms He's On Good Terms With Travis Scott

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
mike dean
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Mike Dean attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage) Mar 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Travis Scott in the stands during the fourth quarter between the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Fans were heavily speculating that Mike Dean had some sort of issue with Travis Scott when the latter dropped "Jackboys 2."

Super producer Mike Dean is putting his alleged beef with Travis Scott to bed. The Houston native confirmed that he and his frequent collaborator are on good terms after replying to a tweet that showed them linking up recently.

"We're so back," Dean responded to the photo on X as caught by Bars. Fans are incredibly thrilled about this relieving news in the comments section with one user writing, "Faith in humanity restored [holding back tears emoji]."

Another reacts by typing, "Truly back in 2016." This also has supporters hoping for a reunion on Scott's next solo album. "I’m so glad that Travis Scott and Mike Dean are working together again because he’s been Travis Scott’s producer ever since his very first album days before rodeo. I would love for Mike dean to be producing Travis Scott brand new solo album," a third responds.

Dean was noticeably absent from the rapper's last body of work JACKBOYS 2, which dropped back in July 2025. Some might not have known that if they didn't look at the producing credits, but he made it clear that he had no involvement.

That could be attributed to his interesting Instagram Story post the day before JB2's release. In it he called out unnamed artists for chewing out their producers. "Somewhere in the world, an engineer is being yelled at. Stop being a b*tch because your music is weak now."

Read More: The Game Has A Challenge For Kendrick Lamar On New Gangsta Grillz Deluxe

Were Travis Scott & Mike Dean Beefing?

That left many wondering who he was talking about. However, not too long after that, fans got some more clarity. In a post covering Scott's compilation tape, Dean responded with "LOL," suggesting that he was laughing at the final product.

Scott didn't appear to address the matter at any point publicly and the fact that netizens were propelling this narrative didn't give this supposed beef a lot of credibility. But with Dean's aforementioned tweet it does give it a little bit of credence.

Regardless, it's just good to see and hear that this iconic duo is still intact. Prayers are certainly up for more greatness between these two.

Read More: Drake Signs New Artist Pimmie To OVO Sound

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
mike-dean-disses-travis-scott-hip-hop-news Music Mike Dean Seemingly Shades Travis Scott Ahead Of "JACKBOYS 2" Release
Mike Dean Mixing Utopia Instagram Deletes Music Mike Dean Deletes Post About Mixing "UTOPIA"
Music Travis Scott Working With Mike Dean In The Studio
Mike Dean Reacts Kanye West Travis Scott Japan Reunion Hip Hop News Music Mike Dean Seemingly Reacts To Kanye West & Travis Scott's Japan Reunion
Comments 0