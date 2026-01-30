Mike Dean Confirms He's On Good Terms With Travis Scott

Super producer Mike Dean is putting his alleged beef with Travis Scott to bed. The Houston native confirmed that he and his frequent collaborator are on good terms after replying to a tweet that showed them linking up recently.
"We're so back," Dean responded to the photo on X as caught by Bars. Fans are incredibly thrilled about this relieving news in the comments section with one user writing, "Faith in humanity restored [holding back tears emoji]."
Another reacts by typing, "Truly back in 2016." This also has supporters hoping for a reunion on Scott's next solo album. "I’m so glad that Travis Scott and Mike Dean are working together again because he’s been Travis Scott’s producer ever since his very first album days before rodeo. I would love for Mike dean to be producing Travis Scott brand new solo album," a third responds.
Dean was noticeably absent from the rapper's last body of work JACKBOYS 2, which dropped back in July 2025. Some might not have known that if they didn't look at the producing credits, but he made it clear that he had no involvement.
That could be attributed to his interesting Instagram Story post the day before JB2's release. In it he called out unnamed artists for chewing out their producers. "Somewhere in the world, an engineer is being yelled at. Stop being a b*tch because your music is weak now."
Were Travis Scott & Mike Dean Beefing?
That left many wondering who he was talking about. However, not too long after that, fans got some more clarity. In a post covering Scott's compilation tape, Dean responded with "LOL," suggesting that he was laughing at the final product.
Scott didn't appear to address the matter at any point publicly and the fact that netizens were propelling this narrative didn't give this supposed beef a lot of credibility. But with Dean's aforementioned tweet it does give it a little bit of credence.
Regardless, it's just good to see and hear that this iconic duo is still intact. Prayers are certainly up for more greatness between these two.
