Mike Dean Seemingly Reacts To Kanye West & Travis Scott's Japan Reunion

Months after Kanye West dissed Travis Scott for leaving him off of UTOPIA, Travis shocked Ye fans by treating his concertgoers in Japan to a special guest performance from him on Saturday (November 8). But this isn't the only beef-adjacent narrative to consider here, as Mike Dean seemingly reacted to this reunion in a very interesting way.

According to Kurrco on Instagram, he left an IG comment on an unsourced post that presumably covered this concert surprise. "Don't fall for the banana in the tailpipe," the producer wrote. This is a reference to a popular Beverly Hills Cop scene, and the idiom is generally used to predict some sort of trick or sabotage. But what does this mean in relation to the "Piss On Your Grave" duo?

Well, Mike Dean had beef rumors concerning Kanye West, but he debunked these with Rolling Stone earlier this year. "We’re cool," he stated. "We’re just not working. There’s no intense beef or anything. If we saw each other, we’d probably hug and say hello and then keep moving. Yeah, there’ll be a time when we probably get back together. Who knows when? That’s a heavy question."

Dean had seemingly thrown shade Kanye's way back when he was knee-deep in many bigotries and controversies. But perhaps their long-standing collaborative history still has gas in the tank. So if he's not the "banana in the tailpipe," is it La Flame?

Mike Dean's alleged tension with Travis Scott emerged in the headlines amid the latter's JACKBOYS 2 project. Dean seemed to shade Scott by posting about audio engineers being yelled at, someone "being a b***h because [their] music is weak now," and even dropped a "LOL" on a post covering the compilation's release.

Kanye West & Travis Scott Concert

Of course, take all of this with a massive grain of salt. At the end of the day, we have no explicit or surefire reason to believe these artists are anything but amicable from a relative distance.