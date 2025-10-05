Mike Dean Shockingly Divulges On His Relationship With Kanye West

Since Kanye West and Mike Dean haven't released music together in a while, certain social media statements suggested they might be at odds.

Kanye West burned a lot of industry bridges over the years, impacting his collaborative output and straining his dynamic with a lot of artistic peers. One person who has long been in Ye beef rumors is Mike Dean, as the two haven't released overt music together in a long time.

Also, some previous social media messages from Dean had folks thinking that he was taking shots at the Yeezy mogul. However, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the producer explained that they don't have any serious tension, and that things will probably be okay.

"We’re cool," he responded to a question about their current standing. "We’re just not working. There’s no intense beef or anything. If we saw each other, we’d probably hug and say hello and then keep moving. Yeah, there’ll be a time when we probably get back together. Who knows when? That’s a heavy question."

Mike Dean seemingly shaded Kanye West when reposting Steve Angello's statement about social media provocation a couple of years ago. This was during one of the most turbulent periods when it comes to the general public's assessment of Ye and his politics, as he was knee-deep in Nazi imagery, antisemitism, anti-Black sentiment, and more.

Kanye West Grammys

However, Mike Dean wasn't the only Kanye West colleague to recently reference him. During an interview alongside Clipse for Billboard, Pharrell seemed to take a small, subliminal jab at Kanye while talking about their Grammys aspirations this year. "You got people who get them and pee on them, and we ain't doing none of that. We want them for our parents," the producer shared. This seemed to point back to a few years ago, when the Chicago artist posted a video of himself urinating on one of his golden gramophones.

We will see whether or not Kanye truly reunites with this frequent artistic force in his work. Meanwhile, Mike Dean's alleged shade for his collaborators doesn't stop there. Cactus Jack fans recently sounded the alarm when Dean seemingly dissed Travis Scott online over his JACKBOYS 2 album. In reality, he probably holds love for both these peers.

