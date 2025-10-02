Pharrell Seemingly Clowns Kanye West For Peeing On His Grammy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 355 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pharrell Diss Kanye West Peeing Grammy Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Pharrell Williams poses for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower before the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Pharrell launched this apparent Kanye West jab during an interview with Billboard alongside Clipse for their new album, "Let God Sort Em Out."

Pharrell Williams provided all of the production on Let God Sort Em Out, the comeback album of the year contender from Clipse. During an interview alongside Pusha T and Malice with Billboard's Michael Saponara, he spoke on how proud he feels of the work... And maybe, on the disrespectful things to that pride that others like Kanye West might engage in.

For those unaware, the tension between the Child Rebel Soldiers members has been unclear but pretty set in stone for the past few years. Pusha had a falling out with Ye long ago, and it's become clear over time that the Neptunes producer and fashion mogul's relationship with the Chicago multi-hyphenate strained as a result. During the interview, P seemed to reference Kanye's social media video of him urinating on his Grammy, an award that the duo and Williams want to secure with LGSEO.

"You got people who get them and pee on them, and we ain't doing none of that. We want them for our parents," Pharrell remarked, possibly alluding to Kanye West. Even if he isn't, it's impossible to ignore that context when reading this remark.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Kanye West Pusha T Beef

Pusha T and Kanye West's beef does not have super clear origins, although their dynamics with Drake and other hip-hop peers likely influenced it. Nevertheless, the former has made it very clear during this Clipse press run that he wants nothing to do with the latter these days. Ye, on the other hand, attacked him on multiple occasions as well, although he did once admit that he misses their friendship.

As for Pharrell and Kanye West's current standing, it seems unlikely that they will reconcile or come together anytime soon. Nothing's impossible, though. After all, they haven't really attacked each other directly at all in recent years. As such, this seems to be a question of loyalty and optics rather than any personal issues.

Still, there's a lot of context and question marks around this whole situation. Will we see this collaborative circle ever return? It seems far from reality right now, but everything involving Ye these days is quite volatile.

Read More: Kanye West Reference Tracks For Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" Surface Online

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.6K
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images Gram Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Go All Out For 11th Anniversary & Share Photo Dump 6.8K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 2.3K
"MNIMN" Listening Event Music Pusha T Delivers Scathing Psychoanalysis Of Why Kanye West Isn't A Man 20.4K
Comments 0