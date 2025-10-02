Pharrell Seemingly Clowns Kanye West For Peeing On His Grammy

Pharrell Williams provided all of the production on Let God Sort Em Out, the comeback album of the year contender from Clipse. During an interview alongside Pusha T and Malice with Billboard's Michael Saponara, he spoke on how proud he feels of the work... And maybe, on the disrespectful things to that pride that others like Kanye West might engage in.

For those unaware, the tension between the Child Rebel Soldiers members has been unclear but pretty set in stone for the past few years. Pusha had a falling out with Ye long ago, and it's become clear over time that the Neptunes producer and fashion mogul's relationship with the Chicago multi-hyphenate strained as a result. During the interview, P seemed to reference Kanye's social media video of him urinating on his Grammy, an award that the duo and Williams want to secure with LGSEO.

"You got people who get them and pee on them, and we ain't doing none of that. We want them for our parents," Pharrell remarked, possibly alluding to Kanye West. Even if he isn't, it's impossible to ignore that context when reading this remark.

Kanye West Pusha T Beef

Pusha T and Kanye West's beef does not have super clear origins, although their dynamics with Drake and other hip-hop peers likely influenced it. Nevertheless, the former has made it very clear during this Clipse press run that he wants nothing to do with the latter these days. Ye, on the other hand, attacked him on multiple occasions as well, although he did once admit that he misses their friendship.

As for Pharrell and Kanye West's current standing, it seems unlikely that they will reconcile or come together anytime soon. Nothing's impossible, though. After all, they haven't really attacked each other directly at all in recent years. As such, this seems to be a question of loyalty and optics rather than any personal issues.