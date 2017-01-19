Politics Of Kanye West
- PoliticsKim Kardashian Admits Kanye West Liked Trump's "Personality," Not His PoliciesKim Kardashian can be considered somewhat of a Kanye West "translator."By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKanye West's Shoe Sales Have Not Been Affected By His Political ViewsThe Yeezy sneakers are doing just fine. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJonah Hill Sounds Off On Kanye West: He "Needs To Land This Or Apologize"Kanye West has two options, according to Jonah Hill.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyKanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2024Kanye West seriously wants to become the next POTUS.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKanye West Called "Not Very Bright" By Don Lemon: WatchDon Lemon thinks that Ye needs to read more. By Brynjar Chapman
- PoliticsKanye West Clarifies His Stance On Donald TrumpHe explained it in the most Kanye way possible. By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyKanye West Admits To Ebro: "I Love Donald Trump"Kanye makes clear what many of us already knew.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWashington University Offers "Politics Of Kanye West" CourseThe course will explore black genius through social, political and cultural contexts focusing on Kanye West as the main subject.By hnhh