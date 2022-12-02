They have made magic in the studio together, but Mike Dean doesn’t have a problem calling Kanye West to the floor. The spun hits from The College Dropout, Graduation, Late Registration, 808’s & Heartbreak, Watch The Throne, and more. Although their working relationship has been lucrative and impactful, Dean hasn’t minced words in calling out West over his antics. In a recent Instagram post, Dean reshared Steve Angello’s statement, which seemed to be about the Rap mogul

“When media attention becomes more important than like itself, you’re on a slippery slope,” wrote the Swedish House Mafia DJ. “Saying provocative things to trigger social media for clicks and action is pathetic.” He added, “Sitting there triggering the minds of less education adults to spread your thoughts like a virus shows pure evil.”

Dean agreed with Angello by tagging the DJ in the caption while adding a red heart emoji. “There are people out there on this earth doing incredible things for us humans that deserve all the attention we give idiots,” Angello’s post continued. He then encouraged readers to make better decisions as they look toward their futures.

Dean’s repost of this message caused some to revisit his recent criticism of West. He also agreed with Adam22 when the podcaster stated West ruined his legacy to dish out “Candace Owens talking points.”

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he "sees good things about Hitler also" pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the pushback from West’s peers hasn’t deterred the hitmaker. His interview with Alex Jones shocked the world when the rapper verbalized admiration for Adolf Hitler. TMZ‘s Van Lathan previously stated that during his viral confrontation with West years ago, the mogul spoke about Hitler fondly.

Ye famously ran for president in 2020 and plans to return with his bid in 2024. In his first attempt, several rappers came forward in support, despite West’s controversial remarks about slavery. This time, however, the public doesn’t expect the industry to rally around the troubled star.