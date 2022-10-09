Kanye West has been on another tirade recently, and it looks as though he’s making more enemies than ever. Ye’s comments and actions the past few days, from wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to spewing antisemitic screeds, seem intent on offending as many people as possible.

The newest condemnation of West’s actions comes from one of his closest collaborators, Mike Dean. The producer took to Twitter to make a comment that seems to be in reference to the Chicago rapper’s recent actions. “Posting DM and texts from folks is the single most thirsty thin[g] a person can do,” Dean wrote.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Designer and music artist Kanye West performs during Playboi Carti’s set during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The tweet is likely in reference to Kanye’s recent habit of sharing text threads he’s had with people like Diddy and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Ye posted screenshots of his conversations onto Instagram before he was banned.

Posting DM and texts from folks is the single most thirsty think a person can do. — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) October 9, 2022

After being stopped on IG, West took to Twitter. His rants there were short-lived, however, after he started to post virulently antisemitic remarks. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The comments came after West had made similarly bigoted remarks on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox, which were quickly condemned by the American Jewish Committee.

In the past, Dean has discussed his differences with Kanye. “We are like yin and yang,” he told Variety. “We are real opposite personality-wise, and have entirely different skill sets.”

