Kanye West recently reflected on Virgil Abloh being named the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection prior to his death, admitting that he felt “jealous” of his longtime collaborator. West spoke about the late fashion designer during a new interview with French outlet Clique TV.

For starters, Ye claimed that he was initially offered the deal Abloh ended up getting.

“No one knows I’d been offered the deal by Bernard Arnault,” West said. “No one knows the deal was pulled. I used to call myself the ‘Louis Vuitton Don.’”

He added that Bernard’s son, Alexandre, told him that Arnault “never goes back on his word.”

“Three months after that, they dropped the deal,” West continued.

He went on to admit that he felt “a lot of pain and jealousy” after learning Abloh was given the job.

Abloh continued to work with Louis Vuitton until his death in November 2021 after a battle with cancer.

The interview comes as West is facing a heap of backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his YZY SZN 9 show, earlier this week. Numerous celebrities including Diddy, Boosie Badazz, and Jaden Smith have criticized him for the move.

