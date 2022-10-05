Kanye West texted Bernard Arnault’s son, Alexandre Arnault, asking him to set up a meeting between the three parties on Wednesday. Ye had recently accused the LVMH CEO of having “killed” Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year from cancer.

“Seems like me you and your dad should have a meeting,” West wrote in a text. “Just let Tremaine do his job don’t force him into this.”

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

West and Abloh were close collaborators for a number of years before the latter’s passing. Abloh also worked as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and founded Off-White.

In his original post, West had written, “SPANK MY HAND WITH THE RULER(S) I’LL GO SIT IN THE ‘PRINCIPAL(S)’ OFFICE. CAN’T WE TALK ABOUT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS? LIKE HOW LATE THE SHOW WAS, OR HOW BERNARD ARNAULT KILLED MY BEST FRIEND.”

After being called out by Tremaine Emory, founder of Denim Tears and the creative director of Supreme, West brought up Arnault once again.

“IN WAR THEY WILL SEND YOUR OWN PEOPLE AT YOU … GOOD ONE BERNARD,” West wrote.

The drama comes after West recently came under fire for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show.

Jaden Smith, Boosie BadAzz, Gigi Hadid, and more also criticized West in recent days.

Check out West’s message to Arnault below.