Pusha T really went there yesterday (June 17) on his brand-new Clipse track, "So Be It." The song dropped out of nowhere, although in hindsight, two DJs playing it in full prior to its release may have been a fair warning. However, even that wasn't enough to prepare anyone for what was to immediately follow after it came out.

At first, it was being speculated that Pusha T had more bars for Kanye West after taunting him on the Clipse's previous single, "Ace Trumpets." Even when the song was out, people were still listening closely for the Ye diss. But the rest of the Clipse's interview with GQ surfaced and it was revealed who the final several bars were for: Travis Scott.

This had everyone running to social media to share their reactions. Some were completely floored, and others were sad to Push go in on Scott. But there was also a camp that co-signed the Virginia MC calling out the Cactus Jack boss' fence sitting (more on that shortly).

They may have three more members joining them because A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, and MIKE DEAN all liked the song. As caught by ATP_RAP, Rocky and DEAN liked a post regarding the Scott diss. As for Tyler, he reposted the song on his Instagram Story with the caption, "yeah mannn...."

Pusha T "So Be It" Verse

Now, this could just very well be three artists supporting Pusha T and the Clipse. After all, these three artists have worked with the former. But it is interesting to see DEAN liking the post since he's been close with Travis Scott for some time.

On the A$AP Rocky side, this will only make more and more people believe that he doesn't like La Flame. For Tyler, he's never really talked about Scott like that, nor has he collaborated with him. This is most likely him being a fan and enjoying the music for what it is.

But as for the "fence sitting" statement earlier, Pusha T has felt a way about Travis for some time. How long exactly? Who knows. But we can confirm that it's at least been since the days of UTOPIA. He explained in the GQ piece that he felt it was necessary because he thinks Scott went behind Pharrell Williams' back.