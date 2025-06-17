DJ Akademiks Claims Pusha T Got The Wrong Information About Travis Scott

Pusha T dissed Travis Scott on the new Clipse song, "So Be It," which arrives ahead of their reunion album, "Let God Sort Em Out."

DJ Akademiks is claiming that Pusha T got his information wrong regarding the release of Travis Scott's song, "Meltdown." Speaking about the new Clipse song, "So Be It," and Pusha's subsequent comments about the track from an interview with GQ on a livestream, Tuesday, Akademiks broke down why he feels Pusha's shots at Scott are unwarranted.

Pusha had recalled an incident in which Scott played "Meltdown" for him and Pharrell in Paris, but the version of the song didn't include Drake's verse. The Toronto rapper infamously dissed Pharrell on his portion of the song.

“They say you must be trying to sell an album. You're dissing Travis for no reason… Whenever [Meltdown] got played for you, Drake did not record on that song at that point," DJ Akademiks said on the livestream.

Regardless of Akademiks' explanation, fans on social media are still standing by Pusha T's complaints. "This still doesn’t make this any better lol. If he played the album for push and Pharrell a week before he put disses on there about them that’s still a b*tchmade snake move and there’s no dressing that up," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "What does when he record it have to do with anything? It’s still Travis album that’s all it is."

Pusha T Travis Scott Diss

In addition to the "Meltdown" situation, Push also referenced Drake dissing Kanye West on "Sicko Mode," Scott hyping up Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," and more. “So, that’s where my issue comes in—like, dawg, don’t even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don’t play how y’all play. To me, that really was just like…he’s a whore. He’s a whore," Push old GQ.

He also threw some shade at Kanye West, adding: “I’ve already dealt with the lack of loyalty [to his] mentor, the guy he looks up to. I’ve been dealing with the corny sh*t that goes along with them. So it’s like, I’m in a whole ‘nother place. Don’t bring that over to bring that over to my house."

