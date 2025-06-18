Bun B labeled Pusha T a "dangerous man" while discussing his decision to diss Travis Scott on Clipse's new song, "So Be It." He spoke about the viral track with Shannon Sharpe for an interview on Nightcap on Wednesday. On the song, Pusha raps: "You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b*tch and your pride in front of me / Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat."

Despite beginning by praising Pusha and warning Scott that he makes for a formidable opponent, Bun suggested that the Utopia rapper can hold his own. "Travis ain't about to back down. He's from Houston," Bun said. "I wouldn't be surprised if you hear something before the weekend is done. It's either go into it or act like it didn't happen, but the problem is that the people are going to demand a response. When these beefs happen, you have to respond."

Why Are Pusha T & Travis Scott Beefing?

Following the release of "So Be It," GQ published an interview they recently conducted with Pusha T about the diss. He explained that he took issue with Scott playing a version of his song, "Meltdown," for him and Pharrell before adding Drake's verse, on which the Toronto rapper dissed Pharrell. He also referenced Drake dissing Kanye West on "Sicko Mode," Scott hyping up Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," and more.

“So, that’s where my issue comes in—like, dawg, don’t even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don’t play how y’all play. To me, that really was just like…he’s a whore. He’s a whore," Push old GQ.

He also threw some shade at Kanye West, adding: “I’ve already dealt with the lack of loyalty [to his] mentor, the guy he looks up to. I’ve been dealing with the corny sh*t that goes along with them. So it’s like, I’m in a whole ‘nother place. Don’t bring that over to bring that over to my house."