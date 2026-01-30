Drake Signs New Artist Pimmie To OVO Sound

Pimmie is officially stepping into a new chapter of her career. The rising Toronto artist has signed to OVO Sound, officially joining Drake’s imprint and becoming the latest artist to enter the OVO camp. The announcement arrives alongside the release of her new single “Bet,” which marks her first official drop under the label.

Pimmie has already been on OVO’s radar for some time. She previously appeared on Drake’s album $$$4U, where she delivered her own interlude. This was a moment that quietly introduced her voice and presence to a massive global audience. Since then, fans have been watching closely, speculating about a deeper collaboration or formal partnership. Now, that speculation has been confirmed.

“Bet” serves as a confident introduction to Pimmie’s new era, blending smooth melodies with a self-assured tone that aligns naturally with OVO’s moody, late-night aesthetic. The release signals that the label isn’t just investing in her potential, but actively positioning her as a new voice within the roster.

Pimmie Releases New Song

OVO Sound has a track record of moving selectively when it comes to new signings, which makes Pimmie’s addition especially notable. The label has historically focused on artists who bring a distinct identity and long-term vision rather than chasing trends, and Pimmie’s understated confidence and sonic direction fit that mold.

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" went platinum last year. In addition, many records from it received plaques. For example, "NOKIA," the project's biggest song, is now two times platinum.