T.I. Reveals Which Rapper Gave Him "The Greatest Ass-Whooping" On A Song

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TI Reveals Which Rapper Gave Him Greatest Ass Whooping On Song
Aug 17, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Rapper T.I. performs during the Big 3 games at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
T.I.'s comments on which rapper lyrically bested him are very curious, mainly due to his ongoing beef with 50 Cent.

T.I. was a recent guest on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, during which he answered questions about his ongoing feud with his current rap rival 50 Cent and many more topics. At one point, he recalled his "Sorry" collaboration with André 3000 in 2012 for his Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head album, naming it "the greatest a**-whooping" he ever got from a collaborator on record.

Peter Rosenberg asked about the collab, which led to Tip's reflections at the 47-minute mark of the YouTube video below. "Yeah, it's probably one of the greatest a**-whoopings I received on record," he remarked. The hosts joked that the Atlanta artist did it to himself by enlisting 3 Stacks in the first place.

"I did my thing, you know what I'm saying?" he continued. "I was confident walking in. And he just kept saying, 'I'ma do it, I got it.' I'm like, 'Man, what the f**k?' And then finally, he came in. And he didn't have one piece of paper. This man had stacks of paper. And I'm like, 'What the f**k?' He just started, I'm like, 'Oh, man, what?.." I wanted to say, 'Get him out of there," but I'm like, 'That's my record!' I don't have that story [of re-recording a verse after a collaborator upstaged him]. 'Cause for one, him talking about him and Big Boi's situation, I can't top that. What the f**k I'ma do? So I just left my s**t where it was. That was the greatest a**-whooping I received."

From there, Tip assessed which other rappers are at the Outkast legend's skill level on the mic, naming himself, Kendrick Lamar, Scarface, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Eminem, and Jay Electronica. "I think there are people who are as good... It's a rare air," he shared.

Read More: Bots & Artificial Streams Are Killing Hip Hop

Why Is T.I. Beefing With 50 Cent?

Of course, these comments are particularly curious due to T.I.'s ongoing beef with 50 Cent. They have traded diss tracks (much more on Tip's end, though), so this talk about getting beaten by another rapper is oddly relevant.

This whole thing stems from 50 Cent allegedly backing out of a T.I. Verzuz, and has since devolved into petty, disrespectful, and combative shots. But when it comes to collaboration, André 3000 remains undefeated. We'll see if Tip puts this energy into another diss track or seeks more competitive collaborations.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
T.I. King Dissing 50 Cent Mom Music T.I. Reveals What He Really Thinks Of King Dissing 50 Cent's Mom
BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement Music 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud
T.I. Teases New Song Music T.I. Teases Another New Song Amid Messy Feud With 50 Cent
TI 50 Cent Avoiding Verzuz Battle 50 Calls Him Snitch Music T.I. Claims 50 Cent Is Avoiding A Verzuz Battle With Him, 50 Calls Him A Snitch
Comments 0