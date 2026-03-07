T.I. Reveals Which Rapper Gave Him "The Greatest Ass-Whooping" On A Song

T.I. was a recent guest on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, during which he answered questions about his ongoing feud with his current rap rival 50 Cent and many more topics. At one point, he recalled his "Sorry" collaboration with André 3000 in 2012 for his Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head album, naming it "the greatest a**-whooping" he ever got from a collaborator on record.

Peter Rosenberg asked about the collab, which led to Tip's reflections at the 47-minute mark of the YouTube video below. "Yeah, it's probably one of the greatest a**-whoopings I received on record," he remarked. The hosts joked that the Atlanta artist did it to himself by enlisting 3 Stacks in the first place.

"I did my thing, you know what I'm saying?" he continued. "I was confident walking in. And he just kept saying, 'I'ma do it, I got it.' I'm like, 'Man, what the f**k?' And then finally, he came in. And he didn't have one piece of paper. This man had stacks of paper. And I'm like, 'What the f**k?' He just started, I'm like, 'Oh, man, what?.." I wanted to say, 'Get him out of there," but I'm like, 'That's my record!' I don't have that story [of re-recording a verse after a collaborator upstaged him]. 'Cause for one, him talking about him and Big Boi's situation, I can't top that. What the f**k I'ma do? So I just left my s**t where it was. That was the greatest a**-whooping I received."

From there, Tip assessed which other rappers are at the Outkast legend's skill level on the mic, naming himself, Kendrick Lamar, Scarface, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Eminem, and Jay Electronica. "I think there are people who are as good... It's a rare air," he shared.

Why Is T.I. Beefing With 50 Cent?

Of course, these comments are particularly curious due to T.I.'s ongoing beef with 50 Cent. They have traded diss tracks (much more on Tip's end, though), so this talk about getting beaten by another rapper is oddly relevant.