T.I. Teases Another New Song Amid Messy Feud With 50 Cent

BY Caroline Fisher
T.I. Teases New Song
Nov 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer T.I. watches a game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
T.I. has made plenty of headlines lately thanks to his beef with 50 Cent, and now, he's gearing up to drop a new album.

T.I.'s beef with 50 Cent continues, and now, it looks like the trap pioneer is gearing up to drop yet another new track. He previewed the upcoming song during a recent appearance on The Ebro Lauren Rosenberg Show, as seen in a clip shared by Ebro on Twitter/X. Fans speculate that it features a Pharrell beat and Young Dro. It's expected to appear on T.I.'s next album, Kill The King.

This latest preview arrives just a few days after the Atlanta rapper unleashed on Fif in a fourth diss track. He's not the only member of his family to take shots at the mogul recently, either.

His 21-year-old son King Harris also released a diss track targeting 50 Cent last week. His other son, 24-year-old Domani, jumped into the feud shortly after with a diss track called "Ms. Jackson." In it, he references the G-Unit boss's abuse allegations, antics, and more.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

Why Are T.I. & 50 Cent Beefing?

"I want to have a one on one convo about the man you sacrificed your life for so the world could see his talent," he raps. "He's a legend now, I guess it worked out, but I need some answers / Are you happy with the way he been holding your family name? / I need to know 'cause I can't sleep at night thinking you died in vain / I think it got to them, people won't tell him because he pay them / The emperor's new clothes, a tale we need to tell."

T.I. reignited his beef with 50 Cent last month, when he accused him of backing out of a Verzuz battle they had both agreed to. He said that as a result, he'd lost all respect for him. This led to some back-and-forth on social media, which included some low blows directed at each other's family members and careers, among other things.

Tasha K even recently reported that 50 Cent could have a documentary on T.I. and his wife Tiny in the works, but that remains to be seen.

Read More: Tasha K Alleges That 50 Cent Is Working On T.I. & Tiny Documentary

