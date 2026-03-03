50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

Rap beef hardly feels exciting these days, especially since there’s often minimal shots traded on wax and maximum shade thrown online. But perhaps the most compelling part about the recent friction between 50 Cent and T.I. is that it’s now turned into an intergenerational feud.

If you haven’t been keeping up, the month of February was incredibly active between the former foes. Though their issues stem back to the late 2000s, Tip’s recent press run ahead of what is supposedly his last album has included a renewed bid to step into the Verzuz arena with 50 Cent. By now, it seems like trying to get 50 Cent to do anything outside of an anniversary tour, Vegas residency, or a television or film production is unlikely. But, beefing with Fif will forever be one of the greatest marketing schemes, and evidently, Tip took full advantage of it.

What occurred in the aftermath included deleted posts, diss tracks, and the unleashing of T.I.’s juniors seeking retribution for the disrespect against their mother. Frankly, 50 probably wouldn’t ever admit defeat in this situation. Still, it’s clear that no one is letting their foot off the gas. Below is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the beef and why it’s escalated to the point that it has.

Origins Of It All

Before we get into the recent spat, it’s important to understand the background of the situation. Perhaps the earliest and most obvious point of contention between the two began in 2007 when T.I. faced federal gun charges. Arrested for attempting to buy machine guns and silencers, T.I. struck a plea deal, serving only a year despite facing up to 10 years. 50 publicly labeled Tip a "snitch" and accused him of cooperating with authorities. On the G-Unit track "You So Tough" from 2008, 50 rapped lines questioning T.I.'s sentence: "What's today's mathematics? Shit ain't addin' up/Get knocked with 10 machine guns, only get 12 months/Ooooh weee, don't talk to me." It set the tone for the tension that simmered in the midst of commercial highs in their respective careers.

The tension died down for a few years until Tip found himself in further legal issues in 2010 alongside his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. The two were arrested on drug possession charges in Los Angeles, leading Tip back to prison for an 11-month stint for parole violation. It didn’t take long for 50 Cent to chime in, suggesting that Tiny should’ve taken the charge for him.

T.I. later addressed the matter, essentially saying that 50 Cent nor any other person had any right to suggest what Tiny should’ve done, especially since it’s a family matter.

“I'ma tell you, 50 Cent and anybody else: we not gonna have no discussion about what my ole lady shoulda, woulda, coulda done for anything as it pertains to me,” Tip told Vibe. “We ain't gonna do that. I'm the only one in my family that's gonna take a lick when it pertains to the legal system. Since me, none of my other family members have seen a jail cell. Nobody. I'm the last one. The buck stops here. I feel that a person that stands behind [his woman for a criminal charge] is a coward anyway."

The two later squashed their differences over a phone call, 50 told Vibe.

Verzuz Challenge

It’s kind of crazy to think that Verzuz kicked off while we were all on lockdown during the pandemic. And within that period, we witnessed plenty of hip-hop history from the comfort of our homes, but it also became a platform where egos collided. For T.I., he really was trying to go against 50 Cent and wouldn’t stop pestering him online. At first, it was during a birthday wish for Fif, asking the Queens rapper to face-off against him in 2020. And while he continued making a case for the match-up during a visit to Hot 97, his calls for a battle were basically met with silence.

In 2021, 50 Cent shut down the idea of doing Verzuz and suggested it didn’t make sense since the platform itself was basically only for the pandemic. Still, T.I. insisted that the two take their issues to Verzuz to determine who has the better catalog, even if his calls landed on deaf ears.

Verzuz Conversation Reignited

Things calmed down over the past few months until T.I. ramped up the promotional campaign for his upcoming album, Kill The King. Clearly, he’s pulling out all the stops to rev up the marketing for this one. In early February 2026, T.I. appeared on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco when he began to rattle 50 Cent’s cage, once again. This time, he claimed that 50 was ducking him.

In response, 50 Cent escalated this from hip-hop’s competitive nature to street authenticity as Fif, once again, brought up allegations of ratting, including a video of T.I. doing a Crimestoppers commercial, which T.I. basically suggested was an act of deflection. “You playing on MY NAME when only one of us a rat in real life…you know I got your paperwork right?”

However, when T.I. appeared on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game with Gillie and Wallo, he revealed something much more interesting. Apparently, the two initially agreed to face-off against each other on Verzuz. Tip explained that he and Fif previously discussed the Verzuz yet when it was mentioned publicly, 50 basically acted like he was unaware of what T.I. was talking about. To that point, T.I. basically lost all respect he had left for 50 Cent.

Things Get Personal

Well, if he had no issue bringing up family without provocation, then it seemed inevitable that Tiny would get involved. However, that actually turned out to be 50 Cent’s biggest mistake. 50 Cent shared an unflattering photo of Tiny in an attempt to get T.I. to stop mentioning him. Then, Fif shared another post where he dragged King Harris into it, comparing him to Pepe The Frog. Tip immediately slid into the comments and fired back at Fif, writing, “Fu*k Ni66a you can post a fat ho in a snowstorm on a unicycle juggling dildos.... You still a HO!!!! #KingSaid That.”

“War” & “Right One”

Fif’s shot toward Tiny ultimately escalated to actual diss records. Maybe Tip hoped that 50 would jump on wax, and potentially gear up for an actual Verzuz battle but that hardly seemed to be the case. Tip dropped “War,” which became a warning shot, and later, “Right One,” where he went off against 50.

King Harris Gets In On The Action

Somewhere in between the diss tracks, King Harris jumped into the equation to leap to his mother’s defense, and rightfully so. However, since family was fair game, Harris decided to take it further by targeting 50’s late mother. “So, tell your dead ass mama, dig her ass up and post a picture that looks better than my motherfucking mama n***a. Fuck wrong with you, n***a. Y'all n***a better tie y’all motherfuckin’ shoes. Y’all n****s don’t know who the fuck y’all fucking with,” he said on his Instagram story.

50, of course, didn’t let it slide, but he didn’t really entertain it, either. Basically, he shared photos of King with his mom, writing, “God don’t like ugly.”

Tina Knowles Picks Sides?

Perhaps one of the more confusing turns in this beef is when Tina Knowles decided to get in the mix. In the midst of all of the feud, Knowles shared a post of Tiny on her story, immediately prompting backlash from 50. “I'm not gonna do it…but shit is getting weird. Little fucked up albino kids, grandmothers getting involved. WTF LOL,” he wrote alongside a photo of Tina. Then, he shared a photo of Tina’s daughter, Solange, removing her earrings to indicate that he was ready to play ball.

Then The Barrage Of Diss Tracks