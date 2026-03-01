Drake Continues To Dominate Spotify With New Hip-Hop Streaming Milestone

Drake has been at the top of the game for over a decade now, and it seems like he's not worried about potentially slowing down. Although he hasn't dropped his new album ICEMAN yet, 2026 is already proving to be a very successful year for him commercially.

According to Bars on Instagram, Drizzy recently became the first rapper to surpass 3 billion streams on Spotify this year, reportedly setting up a potential pace for him to be the most streamed artist of the whole year on the platform. Other rappers are following Drake, though. Most recently, Travis Scott surpassed the one billion mark, which Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West hit earlier in 2026.

This should surprise no one who is familiar with the Toronto superstar, even on a casual level. His pop crossover hits, R&B fusions, and traditionalist hip-hop cuts speak to so many different audiences worldwide. As such, each commercial milestone is a given at this point.

What fans wonder is whether or not ICEMAN will hold up on the quality end. Fans can't wait to dive in, and the teasers for the LP so far gave them confidence in its potential.

When Will Drake Drop ICEMAN?

Speaking of which, we still don't have a release date for Drake's highly anticipated ICEMAN. However, he did confirm in recent social media teases that he still plans to release it in 2026. Whether or not it will be a surprise drop or a more extracurricular rollout is another question.

This moment is significant because it will mark the OVO mogul's first solo studio album since 2023's For All The Dogs. It's also his first solo full-length since the Kendrick Lamar battle, although we got $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR last year.

Die-hards expect Drake's bout with Kendrick Lamar to be a big part of ICEMAN when it comes to the content matter. Of course, he has a lot of other people to clap back at as well.