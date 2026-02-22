Travis Scott Celebrates 1 Billion Spotify Streams In 2026 At Winter Olympics

Travis Scott may not have dropped a solo album since 2023's UTOPIA, but it's clear that his music continues to resonate with a lot of people. In fact, he just became one of the few rappers so far this year to amass over one billion streams on Spotify in 2026, joining the likes of Drake, then followed by Kanye West, and finally, Kendrick Lamar.

According to Bars on Instagram, La Flame reached this achievement over the weekend, and he has a lot of tracks to thank for it. Fans still adore beloved cuts like "Nightcrawler" and "STARGAZING," but it's the mega hits like "goosebumps," "FE!N," and "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" that are getting the most play right now, according to Kworb.

Since Travis Scott has teased new music recently, many fans hope that this success and accomplishment will motivate him to drop something soon for fans. But Central Cee named his album CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS for a reason. Following the release of JACKBOYS 2 last year, die-hards are praying for a solo comeback around the corner that lives up to his past catalog.

When Is Travis Scott Dropping His Next Album?

Although this is definitely a coincidence, Travis found himself at the perfect place to celebrate this Spotify achievement: the 2026 Winter Olympics. Bars caught a picture of him with Canadian ice hockey icon Wayne Gretzky at the event, specifically the final match between the United States and Canada in ice hockey. With a score of 2-1, Team U.S.A. cinched their first Gold medal in the sport since 1980.

While we don't have a timeline for when Scott could be dropping his next release, we do have a speculative theory about what could come next. Havoc recently claimed that Travis Scott is making a collab album with Kanye West, although he said to take this with a grain of salt.