Havoc Claims Kanye West & Travis Scott Might Be Working On A Collab Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott looks on from the sidelines before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium.
Havoc said to take this news about Kanye West and Travis Scott's potential collab album with a grain of salt, but fans are still intrigued.

Havoc recently had a conversation with Complex to talk about his work on Kanye West's iconic 2016 album The Life Of Pablo, which turns ten years old today (Friday, February 14). He spoke on his work for "Famous" featuring Rihanna and "Real Friends" with Ty Dolla $ign. But during this convo, the Mobb Deep legend suggested that Ye might be working on a collab album with Travis Scott right now.

Kanye asked him to help with TLOP, and in California, they played a lot of old Havoc beats he had sent Ye before working more specifically on "Famous." The producer and rapper said he wouldn't have done what West did with the song, which inspired him for future music, and praised how the Yeezy mogul made it all come together.

"He's very selective," he told the publication. "When I was there, though he had already picked what would make the album, he would have me work on more tracks because you never know with this guy; he might use it five years later. Recently, I did a track—I don't want to blow up the spot and say it just in case if it don't ever come out. But I will say, he's working on a project, I believe, with Travis Scott and a few of my tracks have made the cut so far."

Kanye West & Travis Scott Collabs

La Flame is one of Kanye's protégés, so the idea of a collab album makes a lot of sense... Even if most fans seem to not believe in it at all. Still, having this come from Havoc is promising for some die-hards, but he cautioned folks to take this with a grain of salt. Maybe fans are misinterpreting this comment to begin with.

Kanye West and Travis Scott's current relationship seems much better than the smoke the former had for the latter earlier in 2025. Travis recently brought Ye out at his Japan show, so it seems like things are all good between them.

They have many collaborations to speak of: "Piss On Your Grave," "Watch," "Wash Us In The Blood," "PABLO," "Praise God," "Championships," and more.

Both artists have teased their own individual endeavors, not a collaborative effort. Kanye West's new album BULLY comes out in a few weeks, whereas Travis Scott has been recently teasing new music.

