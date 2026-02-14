The Life Of Pablo - Album by Kanye West

"The Life Of Pablo" was Kanye West's ongoing abstract art project that may just be his finest work of the last 10 years.

Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo is probably the last great Kanye West album. You could argue DONDA is up there, but with over 30 tracks, there is simply too much filler. TLOP, on the other hand, is a work of abstract art that has stood the test of time. In fact, the initial release for the album was messy, and some of the mixes were unfinished. As 2016 went on, Ye fixed the album and made a plethora of changes. Now, the album is complete, and it is one of Kanye's most enduring works. Songs like "Fade," "No More Parties In L.A.," and "Ultralight Beam" are some of Kanye's best. It's an album that feels like a collage, but in the best sense of the word. Today, the album turns 10 years old, and we are celebrating it by putting the track on repeat.

Release Date: February 14, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for The Life Of Pablo
  1. Ultralight Beam ft. Chance The Rapper
  2. Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1
  3. Pt. 2 ft. Desiigner
  4. Famous ft. Rihanna
  5. Feedback
  6. Low Lights
  7. Highlights
  8. Freestyle 4 ft. Desiigner
  9. I Love Kanye
  10. Waves ft. Chris Brown
  11. FML ft. The Weeknd
  12. Real Friends
  13. Wolves ft. SIA & Vic Mensa
  14. Frank's Track
  15. Silver Surfer Intermission
  16. 30 Hours ft. Andre 3000
  17. No More Parties in L.A. ft. Kendrick Lamar
  18. Facts (Charlie Heat Version)
  19. Fade ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Post Malone
  20. Saint Pablo

Awards & Commercial Reception

The Life Of Pablo eventually went number one on the Billboard charts, and is currently three-times platinum. Unfortunately, this album was snubbed at the Grammys. It did not receive an Album of the Year nomination. Meanwhile, it lost Rap Album of the Year to Chance the Rapper and his mixtape, Coloring Book.

What Did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?

While critics weren't sure what to make of this album at the time, there is no denying that the HNHH users loved it. "The Production is crazy on this album, kanye dropped a solid project!!" one commenter wrote. One fan even noted this was going to put some pressure on Drake, saying "T.L.O.P is pure heat ngl, Drake will have to step his game up but I know he will deliver #Views." This just goes to show that the Ye and Drake rivalry was still going very strong at the time.

