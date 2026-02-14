The Life Of Pablo - Album by Kanye West

Kanye West's The Life Of Pablo is probably the last great Kanye West album. You could argue DONDA is up there, but with over 30 tracks, there is simply too much filler. TLOP, on the other hand, is a work of abstract art that has stood the test of time. In fact, the initial release for the album was messy, and some of the mixes were unfinished. As 2016 went on, Ye fixed the album and made a plethora of changes. Now, the album is complete, and it is one of Kanye's most enduring works. Songs like "Fade," "No More Parties In L.A.," and "Ultralight Beam" are some of Kanye's best. It's an album that feels like a collage, but in the best sense of the word. Today, the album turns 10 years old, and we are celebrating it by putting the track on repeat.

Release Date: February 14, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for The Life Of Pablo

Ultralight Beam ft. Chance The Rapper Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 Pt. 2 ft. Desiigner Famous ft. Rihanna Feedback Low Lights Highlights Freestyle 4 ft. Desiigner I Love Kanye Waves ft. Chris Brown FML ft. The Weeknd Real Friends Wolves ft. SIA & Vic Mensa Frank's Track Silver Surfer Intermission 30 Hours ft. Andre 3000 No More Parties in L.A. ft. Kendrick Lamar Facts (Charlie Heat Version) Fade ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Post Malone Saint Pablo

Awards & Commercial Reception

The Life Of Pablo eventually went number one on the Billboard charts, and is currently three-times platinum. Unfortunately, this album was snubbed at the Grammys. It did not receive an Album of the Year nomination. Meanwhile, it lost Rap Album of the Year to Chance the Rapper and his mixtape, Coloring Book.