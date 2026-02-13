Kanye West Is On Drake's Tail After Hitting 1 Billion Spotify Streams In 2026

When talking about hip-hop's biggest hitmakers in the 21st century, it's impossible to leave Kanye West and Drake out of the conversation. Although the two have a rocky history together as collaborators and enemies, they continue to top all other MCs in commercial areas such as Spotify streams.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, Ye has now surpassed one billion streams on the social media platform in 2026 alone, making him the second rapper to achieve this milestone. Drizzy claimed it first earlier in the year, and it only took him about 20 days. In fact, according to Drake Updates on Twitter, The Boy hit two billion Spotify streams last week. At this point, he might just hit three billion at an even faster pace.

But regardless of the comparison, this is a very impressive metric for the "Glow" duo, as we're only in the middle of February. It speaks to the longevity of their career's biggest hits and the hype surrounding their next musical moves. Kanye West is dropping his new album BULLY very soon, whereas anticipation continues to grow for Drake's solo studio comeback LP, ICEMAN.

Do Kanye West & Drake Have Beef?

However, Drake and Kanye West's shared commercial dominance has made fans bring up their turbulent relationship time and time again. They have been friends, enemies, back to friends, and so on for over a decade now. But recently, a clip from a leaked extended version of Ye's interview with Justin Laboy in early 2025 has fans reviving this conversation more consequentially.

This made many fans curious due to the Chicago superstar's retracted disses to his Toronto peer amid the latter's beef with K.Dot. After doing a "Like That" remix supporting the Compton lyricist, Ye turned around and dragged him through the mud in the aftermath.