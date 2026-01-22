Drake Eclipses One Billion Spotify Streams 20 Days Into 2026

Even with the recent chatter about botting, Drake is still the undisputed king in rap when it comes to monthly and yearly streams. Once again, the crown is staying right where it usually is when these stats come out. Per Hip Hop All Day, Drizzy is far and away the most streamed rapper in the month of January.

However, this bit of information comes with a mind-blowing stat. Just 20 days into the new year, the Toronto icon already has surpassed one billion Spotify streams. What's even crazier is that no other rapper is even at the 500 million mark yet.

While there are a lot of MCs out there who can pull in big numbers like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Eminem, for example, no one is above him in this case. Overall, this just speaks to the historic longevity he has on his side even if you want to argue his material as of late hasn't been on the level of his work in the 2010s.

We aren't sure what sort of pace he's on right now, but it's pretty obvious that we could be in for a record-setting year. Especially when you consider that Drake is readying ICEMAN, which fans have been clamoring for all throughout 2025.

Drake Appeals UMG Lawsuit Ruling

Feb 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and actor Drake looks on during player introductions prior to the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Hopefully, his outside obligations and issues won't back up the release date for the LP, like his recent legal motion.

If you didn't hear, Drake has officially appealed the ruling of his lawsuit against his parent record label, UMG. Filed nearly a year ago to the day, The Boy accused them of artificially inflating the success of Kendrick's "Not Like Us." Simultaneously, he argued that this was an exercise in defamation as he claims they willingly promoted the "false and malicious" narrative that he's a pedophile.

In his appellate brief filed yesterday, Drake contests that Lamar's track did label him as such and that he stated it as an "unambiguous matter of fact." Moreover, his filing reads, "The court effectively created an unprecedented and overbroad categorical rule that statements in rap diss tracks can never constitute statements of fact."