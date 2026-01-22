Denzel Curry may be a month or so away from dropping his next project, but he couldn't help himself from sharing all the details already.

This means we are about six weeks away, so we will have it on our hands before we know it. But that's not all we know. The "Walkin" MC also revealed all the details regarding the tracklist right down to the features.

The artist and project bios are unreviewed right now, but we wouldn't be shocked if this is all legit. Curry's been making greater and greater strides since the 2010s and his reach has grown exponentially as a result. Strictly 4 The Scythe was announced earlier this week with pre-orders for the project already being sold out on Loma Vista Recordings' website.

Earlier this week, Denzel Curry announced that he was going to be coming through with a new project. It's titled Strictly 4 The Scythe and is a collaboration with his up-and-coming ULTRAGROUND collective. According to Genius, him and his Raider Klan co-star, Key Nyata, founded the outfit. Early members include 454, Bktherula, PlayThatBoiZay, and Smino . Moreover, the offering is also going to feature production exclusively from the Working On Dying group.

