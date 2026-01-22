Earlier this week, Denzel Curry announced that he was going to be coming through with a new project. It's titled Strictly 4 The Scythe and is a collaboration with his up-and-coming ULTRAGROUND collective. According to Genius, him and his Raider Klan co-star, Key Nyata, founded the outfit. Early members include 454, Bktherula, PlayThatBoiZay, and Smino. Moreover, the offering is also going to feature production exclusively from the Working On Dying group.
The artist and project bios are unreviewed right now, but we wouldn't be shocked if this is all legit. Curry's been making greater and greater strides since the 2010s and his reach has grown exponentially as a result. Strictly 4 The Scythe was announced earlier this week with pre-orders for the project already being sold out on Loma Vista Recordings' website.
On January 20, Kurrco reported that orders would ship in March, giving us a rough timeline for when we should expect the tape. However, after the release of its lead single, "LIT EFFECT," we now have the exact day. The aggregator shares that Denzel's return will arrive on March 6, the first Friday of the month.
This means we are about six weeks away, so we will have it on our hands before we know it. But that's not all we know. The "Walkin" MC also revealed all the details regarding the tracklist right down to the features.
What Was Denzel Curry's Last Project?
For just an eight-song endeavor, this this is loaded with talent from top to bottom. In alphabetical order the supporting cast is A$AP Ferg (FERG), Bktherula, Juicy J, Key Nyata, LAZER DIM 700, Luh Tyler, Rich The Kid, SadBoi, Smino, TiaCorine, 454, and 1900Rugrat.
This collaboration tape will be Curry's first since July 2024's King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, which paid homage to his come up with the Raider Klan. The Memphis and Florida rap-tinged project was also feature heavy and spanned 15 songs before a subsequent deluxe that November.
Strictly 4 The Scythe Tracklist
- THE SCYTHE (feat. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg)
- LIT EFFECT (feat. Bktherula & LAZER DIM 700)
- PHONY (feat. Juicy J, Key Nyata & A$AP Ferg)
- MUTT THAT BIH (feat. 1900Rugrat & Key Nyata)
- HOOPTY (feat. TiaCorine & Smino)
- YOU AINT GOTTA LIE (feat. 454 & Luh Tyler)
- TAN (feat. Bktherula & TiaCorine)
- UP (feat. Rich The Kid, A$AP Ferg & SadBoi)