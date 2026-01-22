Lit Effect - Song by Denzel Curry featuring Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700

Denzel Curry is dropping a new album called "Strictly 4 The Scythe," and a new song "Lit Effect" was released today.

Patriot, makin' this pape' then savin' it 'til it's lookin' like its pages or somethin' I'm a legend in the makin' or somethin' And that's the reason why they hatin' or somethin' (Yeah) I can tell that you gettin' no dough You was talkin' on the internet, you broke

Denzel Curry has revealed a new album called Strictly 4 The Scythe, which is set to be released in a few weeks from now. Overall, it is going to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and the fans are excited. On Thursday, Curry even released a new song called "Lit Effect." This is an absolute banger, which features the likes of BKTHERULA and LAZER DIM 700. The inclusion of these artists was perfect, as they are able to match the vibe of what Curry is going for. Hip-Hop is having a massive start to 2026, and we cannot wait to see what comes next. For now, we will continue to bump this new Denzel Curry joint.

