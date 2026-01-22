Denzel Curry Forms New Supergroup With A$AP Ferg, TiaCorine, Bktherula, & Key Nyata

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud India 2025
NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 22: Denzel Curry performs on stage at Loud Park on November 22, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
There was some confusion around what "The Scythe" was amid Denzel Curry's new project announcement, but now we have clarification.

Denzel Curry's new project reveal is coinciding with the exciting of announcement of rap's next supergroup. The Florida rapper, who has prior experience of being in one known as the Raider Klan, is now assuming the leadership role with this latest endeavor. Him, A$AP Ferg, TiaCorine, Bktherula, and Key Nyata comprise The Scythe.

In a press release obtained by Pitchfork and Complex, Curry says it's a way to pay homage to his Southern rap roots and take the subculture into the future. Specifically, it's to show love to his ties with the respective hip-hop scenes in Memphis, Houston, and Miami.

"The Scythe is a family and a group," Curry explains. "We still have our respective solo careers, but when we come together, it’s The Scythe."

This exciting news puts an end to some brief confusion surrounding this collaborative tape. Previously, it was rumored to be a joint venture between Curry and ULTRAGROUND, a collective founded by just him and Nyata.

In a way, that still stands as true, but the name and its members are much different.

Read More: Clipse & Pharrell To Take The Stage At The 2026 Grammys

When Is Denzel Curry Dropping Strictly 4 The Scythe?

However, it remains to be seen whether or not this will also be double collab. Contributors over at Genius claim that Working On Dying, a producer outfit that's home to the likes of BNYX, will exclusively produce Strictly 4 The Scythe.

They are responsible for the nasty Southern instrumental for "LIT EFFECT," though. It's the lead single, which is out as of today, features Bktherula and LAZER DIM 700.

On top of all of this, we know that Strictly 4 The Scythe is coming on Friday, March 6. Moreover, we have word on the features. The non Scythe members include Juicy J, Smino, Luh Tyler, SadBoi, Rich The Kid, LAZER DIM, 454, and 1900Rugrat.

Pre-orders for the eight-song album surfaced on Tuesday, January 20. However, the exclusive edition, which was selling for $30, is already out of stock.

Read More: Don Toliver Announces Release Date For New Album “OCTANE”

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Rolling Loud India 2025 Music Denzel Curry Unveils Tracklist & Features For "Strictly 4 The Scythe"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Denzel Curry Mixtapes Denzel Curry Drops Complete "KING OF THE MISCHIEVOUS SOUTH" Album
Comments 0