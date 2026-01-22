Denzel Curry Forms New Supergroup With A$AP Ferg, TiaCorine, Bktherula, & Key Nyata

Denzel Curry's new project reveal is coinciding with the exciting of announcement of rap's next supergroup. The Florida rapper, who has prior experience of being in one known as the Raider Klan, is now assuming the leadership role with this latest endeavor. Him, A$AP Ferg, TiaCorine, Bktherula, and Key Nyata comprise The Scythe.
In a press release obtained by Pitchfork and Complex, Curry says it's a way to pay homage to his Southern rap roots and take the subculture into the future. Specifically, it's to show love to his ties with the respective hip-hop scenes in Memphis, Houston, and Miami.
"The Scythe is a family and a group," Curry explains. "We still have our respective solo careers, but when we come together, it’s The Scythe."
This exciting news puts an end to some brief confusion surrounding this collaborative tape. Previously, it was rumored to be a joint venture between Curry and ULTRAGROUND, a collective founded by just him and Nyata.
In a way, that still stands as true, but the name and its members are much different.
When Is Denzel Curry Dropping Strictly 4 The Scythe?
However, it remains to be seen whether or not this will also be double collab. Contributors over at Genius claim that Working On Dying, a producer outfit that's home to the likes of BNYX, will exclusively produce Strictly 4 The Scythe.
They are responsible for the nasty Southern instrumental for "LIT EFFECT," though. It's the lead single, which is out as of today, features Bktherula and LAZER DIM 700.
On top of all of this, we know that Strictly 4 The Scythe is coming on Friday, March 6. Moreover, we have word on the features. The non Scythe members include Juicy J, Smino, Luh Tyler, SadBoi, Rich The Kid, LAZER DIM, 454, and 1900Rugrat.
Pre-orders for the eight-song album surfaced on Tuesday, January 20. However, the exclusive edition, which was selling for $30, is already out of stock.