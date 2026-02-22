Denzel Curry Thanks Baby Keem For "Ca$ino" Inclusion With Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem has had fans bumping his new album Ca$ino all weekend, and they're still catching up on new revelations and details about the tracklist. One of these is the inclusion of Denzel Curry on the track "House Money," which also has a hidden feature from Kendrick Lamar.

While K.Dot takes over the hook of the song, Zeltron does ad-libs throughout. On Friday night (February 20), after folks had all day to bump the new LP, the latter took to Twitter with a simple message: "Thanks Keem." Complex Music also shared an alleged unspecified DM from Curry to someone else on IG that read, "Now that it's out those were my adlibs."

"House Money" is one of the hardest-hitting cuts on the entire record, joining other bangers like "Circus Circus Free$tyle" and the title track as the full-length's most explosive moments. Although Denzel's hidden feature is minimal, you can't deny that it contributes to the track's energetic propulsion.

We will see if these two (or perhaps the Compton lyricist, too) link up for a full collaboration sometime in the near future.

Do Baby Keem & Denzel Curry Have Collabs?

Baby Keem and Denzel Curry don't have any collaborations at press tim. For the record, neither do Kendrick and Denzel, which fans would also love to hear. But Keem and Curry's shared force as MCs would be a treat to witness. They both have solid pens when dealing with more personal or introspective topics, and their bombastic mic presences would probably work quite well together.

Elsewhere, Denzel Curry's got a new album of his own to share with fans very soon. Strictly 4 The Scythe is coming out on March 6, and it will highlight a new supergroup comprised of FERG, TiaCorine, Bktherula, Key Nyata, and many more names. They will all appear on the project alongside fellow collaborators 454, Smino, LAZER DIM 700, Juicy J, 1900Rugrat, Luh Tyler, Rich The Kid, and SadBoi.