ad libs
- Original ContentMigos Ad-Libs Are An Eccentric Work Of ArtThe Migos ad-libs have become some of the most iconic, and possibly even best, in hip-hop history.By Michael Kawaida
- Original ContentTop 10 Famous Dex Tracks Based Entirely On Ad-LibsFor Famous Dex, ad-libs are a way of life. By E Gadsby
- MusicTy Dolla $ign & Jeremih Preview New Single "The Light""The Light" drops this Friday.By Devin Ch
- MusicMigos Barely Make The Grade As Bartenders In New Episode Of "Re-Mixology"WAV Media is rolling out the new season of "Re-Mixology."By Devin Ch
- MusicBlocBoy JB Rates Childish Gambino's "Shoot" DanceBlocBoy JB speaks on his experience contributing to Childish Gambino's incredible song. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicAlex Tumay Is Responsible For Iconic Ad-Libs In Childish Gambino's "This Is America"Alex Tumay quietly played a pivotal role in shaping "This Is America." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWho Has The Best Ad-Libs In The Game?There can only be one. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEvery Chance The Rapper Ad-Lib Compiled Into One Video"Chance the Rapper's Favorite Noises" is a must-watch.By Danny Schwartz