Playboi Carti Gets The Meme Treatment After His Raw Ad-Libs Go Viral

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Carti's raw vocals had some fans in disbelief.

Playboi Carti is a unique artist when it comes to hip-hop. Overall, he has had numerous different sounds throughout his career. In fact, no two albums have ever sounded alike. His most recent project is 2020's Whole Lotta Red which had a punk rock aesthetic to it. Meanwhile, with his upcoming project I Am Music, it seems as though Carti is looking to take on an Underground edge. Whatever the case may be, there is no denying that Carti has fans excited for his new body of work.

Recently, some raw ad-libs from Carti made their way online. In the clip below from Kurrco, you can hear these ad-libs in action. Overall, they sound pretty hilarious out of context. Carti's vocals sound strained, and at times, they are incoherent. However, when placed into a song, they are necessary additions that add texture and quite a bit of character. Having said all of that, fans could not help but make some jokes about what they were hearing.

Playboi Carti Ad-Libs Are Something Else

In the tweets down below, you can see a plethora of memes about Carti and his ad-libs. Meanwhile, others fans decided to make jokes at the artist's expense. "This sounds like he’s an infant trying to look for food or annoyed," one person wrote. "When u give your little brother the microphone," said another. Carti's vocals have been made fun of before, but it is his vocals that have ultimately helped differentiate him from other artists. While it sometimes takes some getting used to, there is no denying that Carti is a captivating vocalist.

The Memes Come Out

Let us know how you feel about Playboi Carti and his raw ad-libs, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Carti is one of the best artists in the entire hip-hop world right now? What are your expectations for his upcoming album that is supposed to drop later this year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

