The Scythe - Song By The Scythe Featuring Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, & A$AP Ferg

Denzel Curry, A$AP Ferg, TiaCorine, Bktherula, and Key Nyata have shared their second single as the new supergroup, The Scythe. The song, sharing a title with the group itself, showcases the talents of Curry, Ferg, and TiaCorine, as they warn, "N****s tryna f*ck with the scythe, you get sliced, ho." It arrives as the group is preparing their debut album, Strictly 4 the Scythe, which will be dropping on March 6. They shared the lead single, “Lit Effect," back in January. “The Scythe is a family and a group. We still have our respective solo careers, but when we come together, it's The Scythe," Curry explained in a press release at the time.
Release Date: February 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Strictly 4 the Scythe
Quotable Lyrics From "The Scythe"
Highkey, I'm feisty, I come through way too icy
The swag's off the charts, so that's why they don't invite me
Spikе Lee, come make a movie, booty Nick at Nitе me
This beef? Come and shoot it, I don't f*ck with all that typing