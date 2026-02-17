The Scythe - Song By The Scythe Featuring Denzel Curry, TiaCorine, & A$AP Ferg

Denzel Curry, A$AP Ferg, TiaCorine, Bktherula, and Key Nyata have shared their second single as the new supergroup, The Scythe. The song, sharing a title with the group itself, showcases the talents of Curry, Ferg, and TiaCorine, as they warn, "N****s tryna f*ck with the scythe, you get sliced, ho." It arrives as the group is preparing their debut album, Strictly 4 the Scythe, which will be dropping on March 6. They shared the lead single, “Lit Effect," back in January. “The Scythe is a family and a group. We still have our respective solo careers, but when we come together, it's The Scythe," Curry explained in a press release at the time.