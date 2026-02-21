Baby Keem Secures Biggest Spotify Debut Of His Career With "Ca$ino"

Baby Keem has fans buzzing with his new album Ca$ino, which came after a very long wait to deliver a very cathartic and focused experience. It seems like the project is doing really well, as it reportedly netted him the biggest Spotify debut of his career so far.

According to Rap on Instagram, the new LP amassed 13.8 million Spotify streams during its first day of release. Of course, when compared to some more established hip-hop names these days with more rollout energy behind their releases, this may not seem like much. For comparison, J. Cole's The Fall-Off debuted with 35 million first-day streams on the digital streaming platform, A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb debuted with 35.4 million, and Don Toliver's OCTANE debuted with 32.8 million.

However, considering Keem's career trajectory and his artistic development, we can only imagine him going up from here. As such, this debut for the new record should be a source of pride, which is even more true for its critical reception from fans.

According to Hip Hop All Day on Twitter, Baby Keem's Ca$ino track "Good Flirts" (which includes features from Momo Boyd and Kendrick Lamar) was the biggest debut from this tracklist. It reportedly garnered 1.82 million Spotify streams in its first day on the streaming platform.

When Is Baby Keem's Ca$ino Tour?

This successful first day for Ca$ino will develop into more detailed commercial performance reports throughout the week. First week sales conversations are always present in hip-hop, even if they aren't the leading factor for greatness. More importantly, a lot of fans are really connecting with the album, and can't wait to hear it on the road.

Baby Keem's Ca$ino tour begins in North America on April 15, specifically in Raleigh, North Carolina. The N.A. leg of the trek continues through June 7's Boston show, and the European and United Kingdom portion of the concert series begins on August 29 at London's All Points East festival.