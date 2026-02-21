$ex Appeal – Song by Baby Keem & Too $hort

Baby Keem has finally dropped his long-awaited second studio album Ca$ino, and there are a lot of amazing tracks to talk about. Chief among them, though, is "$ex Appeal" with Too $hort, which leads the bangers on the tracklist. This West Coast jam boasts infectious and robust drums, a nasty piano line, and very compelling and charismatic vocal performances from both MCs. It's as much of a throwback as it is a club-ready hit today, complete with a lot of lust, bravado, and confidence. Now that the weekend is here and folks are looking for a good time, we imagine many hot spots bumping this cut to a hyped crowd.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Ca$ino
Quotable Lyrics from $ex Appeal
Love the way you talk, you drop that amazing,
First name basis, call me, "Baby",
It's some b***hes here that might need saving,
It's some n***as here blowing all they savings