$ex Appeal – Song by Baby Keem & Too $hort

Baby Keem and Too $hort have a song of the summer contender on their hands with "$ex Appeal," a big highlight from Keem's "Ca$ino."

Baby Keem has finally dropped his long-awaited second studio album Ca$ino, and there are a lot of amazing tracks to talk about. Chief among them, though, is "$ex Appeal" with Too $hort, which leads the bangers on the tracklist. This West Coast jam boasts infectious and robust drums, a nasty piano line, and very compelling and charismatic vocal performances from both MCs. It's as much of a throwback as it is a club-ready hit today, complete with a lot of lust, bravado, and confidence. Now that the weekend is here and folks are looking for a good time, we imagine many hot spots bumping this cut to a hyped crowd.

