Kendrick Lamar's Fans & Haters Have A Field Day With His Baby Keem Features

Kendrick Lamar always gets a lot of both love and hate for his moves as a hip-hop superstar, something that's become more and more apparent ever since the Drake battle. As such, his appearances on Ca$ino, the new album from his cousin Baby Keem, are causing a lot of debate, conversation, and division online.

Specifically, K.Dot appears on "Good Flirts" with Momo Boyd and as an uncredited feature on the track "House Money." The first track is a more fleshed-out and dynamic appearance, during which Kendrick Lamar claps back and references the leaked jail call scandal that Young Thug faced last year. For those unaware, Thugger had criticized him for not giving him a feature, and even seemed to diss Keem as well.

That cut is much more romantic, and fans either loved Kendrick's vocal dynamism or cringed at it. The same goes for "House Money," as his drowsy hook and nasal delivery contrasts sharply with the more menacing beat. Either way, Lamar has a lot of slick lines and confident performances here, and fans will continue to debate them.

Baby Keem's Ca$ino Tracklist

Elsewhere on Baby Keem's new album Ca$ino, guests include the one and only Too $hort, plus Che Ecru and the aforementioned Momo and Kendrick. It's a lean tracklist that packs a lot of punch, which is something that fans are really appreciating on social media.

No Security Ca$ino Birds & The Bees Good Flirts (feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd) House Money I am not a Lyricist $ex Appeal (feat. Too $hort) Highway 95 Pt. 2 Circus Circus Free$tyle Dramatic Girl (feat. Che Ecru) No Blame

There's an equal attention to detail when it comes to the bounce and energy of these cuts, as well as when it comes to the storytelling and personal revelation. Keem bares his heart on a lot of these cuts, and Kendrick Lamar helps compliment his emotions on the tracks he assists.

Fan Reactions