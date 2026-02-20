House Money – Song by Baby Keem

Baby Keem's hidden Kendrick Lamar feature on the song "House Money" is one of the big surprises on his new album "Ca$ino."

I'll keep my semen, if I'm in this b**h then I'm ready to crash out, I'm holding resentment, my mama so petty, she left me in back of the stash house, I packed out the building, if you at the show, then that mean that you ready to black out, That mean that it's too late to back out, the cameras is all about the act now

Baby Keem has finally returned with Ca$ino, his second studio album that expands his collection of grimy and impactful bangers. "House Money" is at the top of that list, assisted in part by a hidden Kendrick Lamar feature that's sure to cause a lot of conversation. His melodic drawl won't captivate every listener out there, especially thanks to the sing-songy chorus. But his cousin Keem makes it fit well on the song, and he comes through with a great lyrical performance. It's an easy highlight on this new LP, and we can't wait to see how it ages along with the rest of the tracklist.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.