House Money – Song by Baby Keem

Baby Keem has finally returned with Ca$ino, his second studio album that expands his collection of grimy and impactful bangers. "House Money" is at the top of that list, assisted in part by a hidden Kendrick Lamar feature that's sure to cause a lot of conversation. His melodic drawl won't captivate every listener out there, especially thanks to the sing-songy chorus. But his cousin Keem makes it fit well on the song, and he comes through with a great lyrical performance. It's an easy highlight on this new LP, and we can't wait to see how it ages along with the rest of the tracklist.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Ca$ino
Quotable Lyrics from House Money
I'll keep my semen, if I'm in this b**h then I'm ready to crash out,
I'm holding resentment, my mama so petty, she left me in back of the stash house,
I packed out the building, if you at the show, then that mean that you ready to black out,
That mean that it's too late to back out, the cameras is all about the act now