Baby Keem Previews New Kendrick Lamar Collab Ahead Of “Ca$ino”

BY Caroline Fisher
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Baby Keem attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Today, Baby Keem finally announced his long-awaited second studio album "Ca$ino," and unveiled its tracklist.

Today is a huge day for Baby Keem fans. Roughly an hour ago, the California-born artist announced his long-awaited sophomore album, Ca$ino. The project will follow his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, which he dropped off in September of 2021. Alongside the big announcement, Baby Keem unveiled the tracklist, complete with some exciting features.

Listeners can expect appearances from Too Short and Che Ecru on "Sex Appeal" and "Tubi," respectively. They can also expect to hear Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd on "Good Flirts." Of course, the latter is already one of the most highly anticipated tracks of the entire LP. Fortunately, Keem has already delivered a snippet of the upcoming song. It's included in his newly-released Ca$ino documentary, which is about the making of the album.

So far, supporters are enjoying the snippet and are looking forward to hearing what else is to come. "Keem finally dropping [fire emoji]. Been a long wait Can't wait to hear what young dawg got I know his music ain't gon sound like nothing that's been out," one Twitter/X user writes. "Kendrick and Keem in snippet mode… yeah the timeline isn’t ready," another says.

When Is Baby Keem Dropping Ca$ino?

Ca$ino is slated for release on February 20 and has been a long time coming. During an interview with Complex Music published last July, his frequent collaborator Cardo gave an update on the project, confirming it was on the way.

"Man... Keem is like – man, I think he got a Batcave now that he just purchased," he explained at the time. "In, like, Nevada, or somewhere like that. He on some Batman s**t. Keem's just being Keem, man. That's my baby bro forever. Keem is coming. He's coming. Trust me. Don't trip."

"We got everything under control," Cardo continued. "Keem is coming. Baby bro is alive and well. He's living life, you know? He's living la vida loca right now. Like I said, he's in the Batcave. He's probably buff as s**t now, 'cause I ain't seen him in a few months. Ain't no telling what my little bro on. But shoutout to Keem, though."

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
