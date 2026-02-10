Baby Keem Reveals Release Date For New Album "Ca$ino"

BY Alexander Cole
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Baby Keem accepts the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Family Ties’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Baby Keem hasn't given us an album since 2021 with "The Melodic Blue," and now, it appears as though his next album is here.

Baby Keem fans have been waiting for a new album for quite some time, and there has been some debate around when the project would arrive. However, all signs were pointing towards a 2026 release.

Just moments ago, Keem took to Twitter, where he revealed that his new album Ca$ino, is dropping a lot sooner than you may think. In the announcement, it was revealed that the release date is set for February 20.

There is still a whole lot that is unknown about this album right now. For instance, it is unclear what the tracklist is going to be, what the concept is going to be, and who is going to be featured on this.

Overall, there is a very high chance that we get a feature from Kendrick Lamar. After all, the two are family members, and K. Dot has given his cousin some phenomenal features over the years.

Baby Keem Is Dropping Ca$ino

Baby Keem is an artist who is intriguing to a lot of fans. He has everything going for him. The beats are there, and so is the charisma. While he doesn't exactly have bars, he delivers a whole host of energy, and it comes through in every single song. If you are a Keem fan, you cannot help but be excited by the prospect of a new album.

UPDATE: The tracklist for the album has been unveiled, and it just so happens to come with features from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Too Short, and more.

Ca$ino Tracklist:

  1. No Security
  2. Ca$ino
  3. Birds & The Bees
  4. Good Flirts ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
  5. House Money
  6. I Am Not A Lyricist
  7. Sex Appeal ft. Too Short
  8. Tubi ft Che Ecru
  9. Highway 95 Pt. 2
  10. Circus Circus Freestyle
  11. Dramatic Girl
  12. No Blame

This album promises to be one of Keem's biggest and best. We can only imagine what the hype is going to be as we venture into next week, with fans eager for this album to drop.

