Ranking All Of Teyana Taylor's Sneaker Collaborations

Teyana Taylor has cemented herself as one of the most influential artists in music, fashion, and sneaker culture. The Harlem native has built a legacy that extends far beyond her chart-topping music career.

Her unique sense of style and authentic connection to street culture made her a natural fit for footwear collaborations. Taylor's influence in sneakers represents something bigger than just product releases.

Teyana Taylor's Sneaker Journey

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Teyana Taylor attends the "One Battle After Another" New York Screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor's path to becoming a legitimate sneaker collaborator wasn't handed to her. The Harlem-born artist has been a style icon since her early days in the industry.

Her impact on fashion and sneaker culture predates any official partnerships with major brands. Teyana was rocking heat and setting trends long before companies came calling with collaboration offers.

What makes her sneaker partnerships special is the genuine connection she has to the culture itself. She's not just a celebrity lending her name to products for a quick paycheck. Teyana approaches each collaboration with creative direction and personal storytelling that resonates with her fanbase deeply.

Her designs reflect her Harlem roots, her musical journey, and the rose imagery that's become synonymous with her brand. Working with three major sneaker brands like Adidas, Reebok, and Jordan showcases her versatility and industry respect.

Each partnership represents a different chapter in her evolution as both an artist and designer. From experimental high-fashion pieces to heritage basketball silhouettes, Teyana has proven she can work across different styles. Her collaborations have progressively gotten stronger, culminating in her upcoming Air Jordan 3 release this March.

The rose theme runs through nearly all of her sneaker work, creating a cohesive narrative across brands. This consistency shows an artist who knows her brand identity and refuses to compromise it.

Teyana's sneaker legacy is still being written, but these four collaborations represent significant milestones. Let's rank them from her experimental beginnings to her crowning achievement in sneaker culture.

4. Adidas Originals x Teyana Taylor Harlem GLC

Image via StockX

The Adidas Originals Teyana Taylor Harlem GLC kicks off our rankings as her first major sneaker collaboration. Released earlier in her partnership journey, this collaboration introduced Teyana's design vision to the sneaker world.

The Harlem GLC features a unique high-top silhouette with exaggerated spikes protruding from the heel and collar. Brown snakeskin-textured leather covers the upper, creating a bold, reptilian aesthetic that demands attention on foot.

Black overlays and bronze metallic accents provide contrast against the earthy tones throughout the design. The Adidas logo appears prominently, marking this as an official Originals collaboration rather than performance footwear.

While visually striking and conceptually interesting, the Harlem GLC's unconventional design limited its mainstream appeal significantly. The aggressive spikes and high-fashion aesthetic made these more of a statement piece than everyday wearables.

Teyana's ambition was clear, but the execution felt more experimental than refined at this stage. This collaboration established her willingness to take risks, even if it meant creating polarizing designs.

3. Reebok Question Mid Teyana Taylor "Primal Red"

Image via StockX

The Reebok Question Mid gets Teyana's signature treatment at number three on our list. This collaboration takes Allen Iverson's iconic signature shoe and reimagines it entirely in Teyana's bold red aesthetic.

The entire upper gets covered in rich red suede and leather, creating a tonal colorway. Embossed crocodile texture appears throughout various panels, adding premium detailing to the classic basketball silhouette.

The signature Question honeycomb pods on the sides get the full red treatment as well. An icy translucent outsole provides subtle contrast against all that red covering the rest of the shoe. Teyana's take on the Question Mid works because it respects the original while adding her personal touch.

The all-red execution feels confident and sophisticated rather than gimmicky or overdone in any way. This collaboration proved Teyana could work with heritage basketball silhouettes and create something fresh and wearable.

The "Primal Red" colorway sold well and earned respect from both Reebok collectors and Teyana's fanbase. Teyana elevated the Question, but this wasn't fully her own signature moment yet.

2. Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT 2 Teyana Taylor "A Rose From Harlem

Image via StockX

The Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT 2 "A Rose From Harlem" takes 2nd in our rankings. This collaboration represents Teyana's first partnership with Jordan Brand, the holy grail of sneaker collaborations.

The colorway tells her personal story through thoughtful design choices and symbolic detailing throughout the shoe. A cream and red color palette dominates the upper, with brown and yellow accents adding depth.

The most noticeable feature is the embroidered rose stems with green leaves wrapping around the swoosh. This rose imagery directly references Teyana's "A Rose in Harlem" album and her personal brand identity.

Yellow rope laces add a vintage, DIY aesthetic that feels authentic to New York street culture. Premium tumbled leather covers the toe box and panels, giving these a luxurious feel beyond standard Jordan releases.

The storytelling here is what elevates this collaboration above typical celebrity Jordan releases that often feel generic. Teyana didn't just slap her name on a Jordan 1. It ranks second because while exceptional, her Air Jordan 3 collaboration represents an even bigger moment.

1. Air Jordan 3 Retro Teyana Taylor "Concrete Rose"

Image via Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 3 Retro Teyana Taylor "Concrete Rose" takes the top spot as her ultimate sneaker achievement. Expected to drop on March 7th, this collaboration represents Teyana's crowning moment in sneaker culture.

The "Concrete Rose" theme perfectly encapsulates her journey from Harlem's streets to international stardom and recognition. A deep olive green leather upper creates the base, evoking military tones with streetwear sensibility throughout.

Gold accents appear on the eyelets, lace locks, and Jumpman logo for premium luxury vibes. Red rose embroidery appears on the tongue, continuing Teyana's signature floral motif across Jordan Brand collaborations.

The detachable rose thorn accents that surround the collar and upper are the most eye-catching feature. Because those thorns cannot be replaced once removed, the sneaker can be permanently changed. This will be Teyana's biggest release by far, with higher production numbers than previous collabs.

The Air Jordan 3 is one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history period. Teyana earning her own Jordan 3 puts her in rare company alongside other cultural icons.