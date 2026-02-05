Drake's Nocta Teams With Chrome Hearts For Hot Step 2 Collaboration

Drake's Nocta brand just linked up with Chrome Hearts for an unexpected collaboration on the Hot Step 2. New images surfaced showing a vibrant orange colorway that's unlike anything we've seen from either brand.

The luxury streetwear crossover combines Nocta's athletic aesthetic with Chrome Hearts' signature hardware detailing. The photos show the Hot Step 2 covered entirely in a bold safety orange upper.

Chrome Hearts' influence appears through silver jewelry-inspired hardware accents throughout the lacing system and branding elements. The distinctive silver eyelets and lace deubré details give these serious luxury appeal beyond typical sneaker releases.

Drake's Nocta label has been steadily building its footwear portfolio since launching in 2020. Previous Hot Step releases focused on performance-inspired designs with subtle branding and neutral colorways throughout the collection.

This Chrome Hearts collaboration takes things in a completely different direction with maximum visual impact. There's currently no confirmation whether this Chrome Hearts x Nocta Hot Step 2 will actually release.

The images could be a one-of-one sample created exclusively for Drake's personal collection. However, the photos suggest these were professionally shot, hinting at a potential public drop. If these do release, expect an extremely limited quantity and a premium price point.

Chrome Hearts Nocta

The Chrome Hearts x Nocta Hot Step 2 goes full safety orange from top to bottom with that unmistakable bright tone. The entire upper gets covered in vibrant orange material that creates visual texture across the futuristic silhouette throughout.

Chrome Hearts' signature silver hardware hits on the lace stays and eyelets add that luxury jewelry aesthetic perfectly. The clear chrome heel window shows off intricate metallic detailing inside, making these feel way more premium than regular sneakers.

Everything stays monochromatic orange including the midsole and outsole, creating a bold statement shoe that's impossible to miss. Those silver chrome accents provide just enough contrast against all that orange without being too much or overwhelming.

The Hot Step 2's already futuristic shape gets elevated even further with Chrome Hearts' luxury touches and premium materials.