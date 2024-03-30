Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange" Release Date Revealed

The Nike Hot Step 2 is gearing up to spark interest with its latest partnership with Drake's NOCTA label, unveiling an electrifying "Bright Orange" rendition. This merging of aesthetics brings the unique style of NOCTA to the sleek profile of Hot Step 2. Drenched in a vivid orange shade, the upper radiates confidence, enhanced by subtle NOCTA branding for a refined finish. With its attention-grabbing color palette and streamlined silhouette, the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA collaboration will leave a mark both on and off the streets.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the launch of this exclusive colorway, anticipating its impact on the streetwear scene. Stay tuned for the release date, as this collaboration is sure to become a sought-after addition to any sneaker rotation. The NOCTA x Nike partnership has been gaining momentum, with releases like the Nike NOCTA Glide making waves in various colorways. Overall, this collaboration is bound to be significant. This vibrant iteration of a NOCTA sneaker is set to ignite excitement among sneaker enthusiasts.

"Total Orange" NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2

Image via Nike

The shoes boast a bright orange sole and a matching midsole with chrome accents. The upper is made of an orange athletic material with additional orange overlays. Continuing the vibrant theme, orange Swooshes adorn the sides, complemented by orange laces and silver branding on the tongues. Silver heel tabs complete the look. Overall, this pair offers a lively and crisp all-orange appearance.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange" will be released on April 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

