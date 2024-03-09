Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange" Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Hot Step 2 is set to ignite excitement with its upcoming collaboration with Drake's NOCTA brand, presenting a captivating "Total Orange" colorway. This fusion of styles brings NOCTA's distinct flair to the sleek silhouette of the Hot Step 2. Adorned in a vibrant orange hue, the upper exudes boldness, complemented by understated NOCTA branding for a refined touch. With its eye-catching color scheme and streamlined design, the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA collaboration is poised to make a statement both on and off the court.

Enthusiasts eagerly await the release of this exclusive colorway, anticipating its impact on the realm of streetwear. Stay tuned for the drop date, as this collaboration is certain to become a coveted addition to any sneaker collection. The NOCTA x Nike collaboration has been one that has recently taken off. We've seen releases like the Nike NOCTA Glide take over in multiple different colors. Overall, this collaboration will definitely be big. This vibrant take on a NOCTA sneaker will excite sneakerheads.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Royal” Officially Unveiled

"Total Orange" NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an orange sole as well as an orange midsole that features chrome details throughout. An orange athletic material constructs the base of the uppers, with more orange overlays. The vibrant orange theme continues with a Swoosh on the sides, orange laces, and silver branding on the tongues. The heels feature a silver heel tab Overall, this pair features a vibrant and clean all-orange look.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange" will be released at some point in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Adidas Yeezy 500 “Stone Salt” Releases In Two Days

[Via]