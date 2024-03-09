Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Royal” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 is gearing up for Air Max Day 2024 with its upcoming "Royal" colorway, set to release in celebration of the iconic sneaker's heritage. Specifically tailored for women, these sneakers promise both style and comfort. The "Royal" colorway features a bold and vibrant color palette that adds a pop of personality to any outfit. With its sleek design and classic Air Max silhouette, the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 is a timeless addition to any sneaker collection. Constructed with premium materials and innovative technology, these sneakers offer superior durability and performance.

The Air Max 1 ’86 is known for its lightweight cushioning and responsive feel, making it perfect for everyday wear. Whether you're hitting the streets or running errands, these kicks provide all-day comfort and support. As Air Max enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the "Royal" colorway, anticipation is building for the opportunity to add this iconic sneaker to their rotation. With its eye-catching design and rich history, the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 continues to captivate sneakerheads worldwide.

Read More: Air Jordan 9 “Powder Blue” Complete Photos

"Royal" Nike Air Max 1 ’86

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an exposed air bubble. The upper features a white mesh base with gray and royal blue suede overlays. The Nike Swoosh is blue, matching the sole. The laces and tongue are both white, and the tongue features black Nike branding. The sock liner is also royal blue as well as the Nike Air on the heel. Overall, this is an incredibly popular sneaker with an incredible color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Royal” will be released on March 22nd, 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low x Rayssa Leal New Release Date Revealed

[Via]