Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange" Dropping Tomorrow

The highly anticipated Nike Hot Step 2 collaboration with Drake’s NOCTA label is set to make its debut tomorrow, creating a buzz in the sneaker community. This partnership introduces a striking “Bright Orange” colorway that merges the distinct style of NOCTA with the sleek design of the Hot Step 2 silhouette. The vibrant orange hue of the upper exudes confidence and is complemented by subtle NOCTA branding, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look. With its eye-catching color scheme and modern profile, the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA collaboration is poised to make a statement both on the streets and in sneaker culture.

The collaboration between NOCTA and Nike has been generating significant buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and streetwear fans. The exclusive colorway set to be released is highly anticipated, with expectations that it will make a notable impact on the streetwear scene. The NOCTA x Nike partnership has been steadily gaining momentum. That's evident from the success of previous releases like the Nike NOCTA Glide in various colorways. This upcoming vibrant iteration of a NOCTA sneaker will spark excitement and demand among sneaker collectors and enthusiasts alike.

"Total Orange" NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vivid orange sole and a corresponding midsole with shiny accents. The top part is crafted from an orange athletic fabric with extra orange layers. Following the lively theme, orange logos decorate the sides, paired with orange shoelaces and metallic branding on the tongues. Metallic heel tabs finish off the look. In general, this pair presents a vibrant and clean all-orange look.

More Photos

The retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Also, the new shoe debuts on Nocta.com tomorrow, April 2nd, at 9 PM PST / Midnight EST and via Nike's SNKRS App on Thursday, April 4th, at 7 AM EST. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

