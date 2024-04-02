Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange" Dropping Tomorrow

This highly anticipated sneaker drops tomorrow.

BYBen Atkinson
SU24_LART_MANNEQUIN_ORANGEHOTSTEP2-4

The highly anticipated Nike Hot Step 2 collaboration with Drake’s NOCTA label is set to make its debut tomorrow, creating a buzz in the sneaker community. This partnership introduces a striking “Bright Orange” colorway that merges the distinct style of NOCTA with the sleek design of the Hot Step 2 silhouette. The vibrant orange hue of the upper exudes confidence and is complemented by subtle NOCTA branding, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look. With its eye-catching color scheme and modern profile, the Hot Step 2 x NOCTA collaboration is poised to make a statement both on the streets and in sneaker culture.

The collaboration between NOCTA and Nike has been generating significant buzz among sneaker enthusiasts and streetwear fans. The exclusive colorway set to be released is highly anticipated, with expectations that it will make a notable impact on the streetwear scene. The NOCTA x Nike partnership has been steadily gaining momentum. That's evident from the success of previous releases like the Nike NOCTA Glide in various colorways. This upcoming vibrant iteration of a NOCTA sneaker will spark excitement and demand among sneaker collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Hoops Fireball” Officially Unveiled

"Total Orange" NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vivid orange sole and a corresponding midsole with shiny accents. The top part is crafted from an orange athletic fabric with extra orange layers. Following the lively theme, orange logos decorate the sides, paired with orange shoelaces and metallic branding on the tongues. Metallic heel tabs finish off the look. In general, this pair presents a vibrant and clean all-orange look.

More Photos

The retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Also, the new shoe debuts on Nocta.com tomorrow, April 2nd, at 9 PM PST / Midnight EST and via Nike's SNKRS App on Thursday, April 4th, at 7 AM EST. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Resort & Sport” Officially Revealed

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
NOCTA-Nike-Hot-Step-2-Total-Orange-DZ7293-800-Release-Date-ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg-converterSneakersNike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange" Release Date Revealed
NOCTA-x-Nike-Hot-Step-2-Total-Orange-DZ7293-800-3SneakersNike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange" Official Photos Revealed
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventSneakersDrake Gifts A Pair Of Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA "Total Orange"
NOCTA-x-Nike-Air-Zoom-Drive-White-DX5854-100-5SneakersNike Air Zoom Drive x Drake's NOCTA "White" Official Photos