Drake's NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 “White” Releasing Tomorrow

Drake's influence extends beyond music into the realm of fashion with the upcoming release of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 in a sleek "White" colorway dropping tomorrow. Amidst the buzz surrounding his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, Drake continues to make waves in the sneaker world. The collaboration with Nike showcases his distinct style and commitment to quality. The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 boasts an all-white colorway that exudes sophistication and versatility. With its clean aesthetic, this sneaker is a timeless addition to any wardrobe. The yellow bottom adds a pop of color, elevating the design and making it stand out.

As anticipation mounts for the release of the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to own a piece of Drake's signature style. With its sleek silhouette and bold colorway, this sneaker is sure to become a coveted item among fans and collectors alike. Drake's partnership with Nike under the NOCTA label continues to redefine streetwear fashion, blending performance and style seamlessly. With Drake at the helm, NOCTA has quickly become synonymous with innovation and excellence in the fashion industry. The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 is a testament to Drake's influence and vision, offering a fusion of style and functionality.

"White" Nike Hot Step 2 x NOCTA

Image via Nike

These sneakers boast a clean yellow sole and white midsole with chrome accents. The uppers are crafted from white athletic material with additional overlays. Complete with white laces and a subtle Nike Swoosh, this sneaker flaunts a cohesive all-white color scheme. It's a timeless look that's sure to captivate sneakerheads.

More Photos

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

