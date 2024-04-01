Nike Air Force 1 Low “Resort & Sport” Officially Revealed

Step into the laid-back luxury of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Resort & Sport" colorway, a fresh iteration of the iconic silhouette inspired by the leisurely lifestyle of resorts. This upcoming release combines classic Air Force 1 style with vibrant green accents for a refreshing and stylish look. The all-white colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low serves as a blank canvas, allowing the lush green accents to stand out and evoke the serene ambiance of a tropical resort. From palm trees swaying in the breeze to the vibrant hues of foliage, the "Resort & Sport" colorway captures the essence of relaxation and leisure.

The addition of green accents on the Swoosh, heel tab, and tongue logo adds a pop of color and personality to the clean white silhouette. Whether you're strolling along the boardwalk or lounging by the pool, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Resort & Sport" colorway offers a versatile style that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Pair it with your favorite summer outfit for a casual and cool look that embodies the spirit of vacation. Embrace the resort lifestyle with the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Resort & Sport" colorway.

"Resort & Sport" Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole with white AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely white leather, with a white Nike Swoosh outlined in green. The tongues feature special Nike branding and the heels feature green terry material with white branding.

More Photos

House of Heat reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Resort & Sport” will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

