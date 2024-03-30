Nike Shox R4 WMNS “White Metallic” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Shox R4 WMNS is receiving a sleek update with the upcoming "White Metallic" colorway. With an all-white base and metallic silver accents, these sneakers offer a clean and stylish look for women. Designed with comfort and performance in mind, the Nike Shox R4 WMNS features the signature Shox cushioning system in the heel, providing responsive support with every stride. The combination of white and metallic silver adds a touch of elegance to the classic silhouette, making it perfect for both athletic activities and casual wear. The "White Metallic" colorway of the Nike Shox R4 WMNS offers a versatile option for women looking to elevate their sneaker game.

Whether you're hitting the gym, running errands, or meeting up with friends, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and make a statement. Crafted with premium materials and expert craftsmanship, the Nike Shox R4 WMNS ensures durability and longevity, ensuring that you'll be stepping out in style for years to come. The timeless design and modern updates make these sneakers a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Stay tuned for the release date of the Nike Shox R4 WMNS "White Metallic" colorway, as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate adding this stylish silhouette to their rotation.

“White Metallic” Nike Shox R4 WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole, with a partially hollow midsole featuring Nike Shox technology. Further, the uppers are both white and metallic silver, creating a cohesive look for the shoes. Also, a silver Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, red branding is on the tongues and a small red detail is on the heels.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Shox R4 WMNS “White Metallic” will be released on April 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

