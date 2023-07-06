The Nike Shox Mule MR 4 is a comfortable and stylish slip-on shoe. It features Nike’s signature Shox cushioning technology, which provides excellent support and impact absorption. The shoe’s design is sleek and modern, making it suitable for casual wear. With its easy slip-on style, it’s convenient for everyday use. The Nike Shox Mule MR 4 is a reliable choice for those seeking comfort and convenience without compromising on style.

Martine Rose is a renowned fashion designer known for her unique and bold designs. She has collaborated with Nike on the Nike Shox Mule MR 4, bringing her distinct aesthetic to the iconic shoe. The collaboration merges comfort and style effortlessly, making it a must-have for fashion enthusiasts. Overall, Martine Rose’s collaboration with Nike on the Nike Shox Mule MR 4 showcases her innovative approach to footwear, delivering a trendy and fashionable choice for sneaker lovers.

“Safety Orange” Martine Rose x Nike Shox Mule 4

This sneaker is definitely different in design. The Shox technology elevates the heels, giving them an almost high-heel resemblance while shaping the toe box into a pointy end. Also, the sneakers feature an all-black rubber sole. The upper is a gradient of bright orange to bright green, definitely making the sneakers noticeable. Also, around the laces, there are 3M accents that will create a flashy effect when flash photos are taken of the shoes. Martine Rose logos can be found on the tongue and on the insole of the right sneaker only, as the left features the Nike Shox logo.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Shox Mule MR 4 x Martine Rose “Safety Orange” is releasing on July 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

