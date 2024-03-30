Jordan Air Ship “Diffused Blue” Drop Details

The Jordan Air Ship is set to receive a new "Diffused Blue" colorway, adding a fresh twist to the classic silhouette. With a white leather base and diffused blue accents, these sneakers exude a clean and sophisticated aesthetic. The upcoming "Diffused Blue" iteration of the Jordan Air Ship offers a versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts, blending timeless style with contemporary design elements. Constructed with premium materials and expert craftsmanship, the Jordan Air Ship ensures durability and comfort with every step.

The iconic silhouette pays homage to basketball history while embracing modern innovation. The "Diffused Blue" colorway adds a subtle pop of color to the Jordan Air Ship, elevating its visual appeal and versatility. Whether you're hitting the court for a pickup game or simply stepping out in style, these sneakers are sure to make a statement. Stay tuned for the release date of the Jordan Air Ship "Diffused Blue" colorway, as sneakerheads and collectors alike eagerly anticipate adding this iconic silhouette to their collection.

“Diffused Blue” Jordan Air Ship

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a blue rubber sole and a white midsole. Constructed with a white leather base, the uppers also incorporate white leather overlays. Additionally, diffused blue suede Swooshes adorn the sides of the shoes, adding a subtle touch of color. The same diffused blue suede material is used near the top of the shoes and wraps around the heels, creating a cohesive look. Also, Nike's branding is seamlessly embedded throughout. Overall, this pair showcases a clean and harmonious blend of blue and white tones.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship “Diffused Blue” is going to drop this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

