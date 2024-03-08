Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY "University Red" Officially Revealed

You can cop this pair tomorrow.

BYBen Atkinson
Awake-NY-Jordan-Air-Ship-University-Red-FN8675-100-4

The Jordan Air Ship is set to redefine style with its upcoming collaboration alongside Awake NY, boasting a vibrant "University Red" colorway. This partnership injects new life into the classic silhouette, combining iconic design elements with contemporary flair. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this collaboration promises to deliver a standout sneaker that captivates sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. The bold red accents contrast against the sleek lines of the Air Ship, creating a striking visual impact.

As anticipation mounts for the release, fans eagerly await the opportunity to secure a pair of this exclusive collaboration. Keep an eye out for further updates on the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY release, and get ready to make a statement with these standout sneakers on your feet. Overall, these sneakers are a classic collaboration. The University Red colorway is an iconic one and sneakerheads absolutely love it. Finally, this sneaker will be released on two different days. One day will be an Awake NY exclusive, and 4 days later a global release will take place.

"University Red" Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a grey rubber sole complemented by a sail midsole, imparting a vintage aesthetic. Crafted from white leather, the uppers showcase clean white overlays. The iconic Awake "A" logo adorns the grey and red Nike Swoosh, adding a touch of sophistication. Additionally, the shoes feature a striking red and black snakeskin pattern on the uppers, accentuated by a black Wings logo. Branding on the tongues and heels completes the design.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY "University Red" will be released on March 8th via Awake NY, and March 13th via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

